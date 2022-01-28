How Billie Eilish Became The Subject Of A Celebrity Death Hoax

Few people have gone from a regular teen on the internet to a superstar as Billie Eilish has. In 2016, at age 14, Eilish uploaded a song to Soundcloud with no intention of gaining fame. The song “Ocean Eyes” went viral. By 2020, Eilish snagged five Grammy awards and become the first woman to sweep the four main Grammy categories in one year. With a sudden uptick in fame like that, it’s no wonder that Billie Eilish is one of the most talked-about people in the world right now. Even so, it’s disconcerting to see many swirling rumors about the singer’s death. How did these rumors come to be, and why?

Fake News Articles About Billie Eilish’s Death Spread Like Wildfire

In 2018, multiple prank websites reported Eilish dying in a car accident. Even though these sites clearly stated that they were satirical, it’s easy for folks to miss the fine print and mistake the fake news for reality. If one person makes this mistake and posts something about the supposed death, others share it and the rumor spreads.

Two years later in 2020, another onslaught of internet panic speculating that Eilish had died surfaced. Just after these rumors began to circulate, Eilish unfollowed everyone on Instagram and Twitter. While this may not seem like proof of someone’s sudden death, it furthered some fans’ suspicions that something was very wrong. Of course, death was not the reason behind Eilish’s mass unfollowing, and all the rumors were put to rest. It’s good to keep in mind that if a big celebrity dies, major media outlets will report it immediately. If the news is only coming from lesser-known outlets or tweets, it’s probably not real news.

No, Billie Eilish Is Not Dead

Though one of Eilish’s hit songs “‘Bury a Friend” famously says, “Honestly, I thought that I would be dead by now,” she is very much alive and well. It’s hard to believe that someone who’s amassed such success is so young, but Eilish just turned 20 in December 2021.

Even though she’s young, Eilish is still grateful to be alive and healthy. After contracting COVID-19 in August of 2021, Eilish was sick for two months and continued to suffer symptoms long after.

Luckily, Eilish did get the vaccine and lived to tell her COVID story. She also lived long enough to put any death rumors to rest. Still, Eilish remains one of the most popular celebrities, and as such, death rumors, come with the territory.