simone-biles-rocks-jaw-dropping-mesh-gown-at-documentary-premiere

Simone Biles recently dazzled on the red carpet, showing off her Olympian physique while sporting a mesh gown. Yesterday, the prolific Olympic gymnast, 27, graced the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.

As she walked the red carpet, Biles showcased her fit body in a striking mesh gown.

simone biles rising part 2 premieres october 25 pic.twitter.com/umuEJVCU6P — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) October 24, 2024

The predominantly black dress, adorned with spaghetti straps, showcased a plunging neckline and a snugly fitted bodice that was beautifully complemented by vibrant, multicolored floral patterns. Meanwhile, the skirt was light and airy, gracefully cascading to the floor.

However, despite the mesh gown, this was a conservative affair. The classy record-breaking medalist kept her modesty in favor of glamor. Under her mesh dress, which featured a completely sheer back, she wore full-coverage bottoms.

Simone Biles stuns on the blue carpet at the premiere of her documentary #SimoneBilesRising pic.twitter.com/JGMYVWPRxK — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 24, 2024

She adorned herself with a silver necklace featuring a single pendant and wore a bracelet on each wrist. The veteran gymnast boosted her appeal by adding a splash of color, highlighting her signature jet-black hair with striking blonde streaks. Her natural beauty was also accentuated with a rich dark red lip.

Simone Biles Breaks the Internet with Her Mesh Gown

Of course, Simone’s fans flooded social media after footage of the gymnast’s gown hit the internet.

“She is GORGEOUS!!!!!” one fan exclaimed, with another adding: “Stunning Simone.”

“She looks beautiful and powerful. That skirt looks like a safety hazard though. Be careful!” a concerned onlooker wrote on X. “She’s probably quite good at not falling over,” another X user shot back about the pro-tumbler.

Part 1 of Simone Biles: Rising, which premiered just a week before the Paris Olympics, chronicled her remarkable journey back to gymnastics after experiencing “the twisties,” a challenge that interrupted her performance at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Part 2 of the series chronicles Biles’s journey as she secures her place on Team USA, ultimately becoming the most decorated Olympic gymnast—regardless of gender—in U.S. history.

Despite Biles’s unheralded accomplishments, the documentary’s director, Katie Walsh, wanted to highlight Simone as a person vs. the unmatched Olympian.

“I think the end goal is to relate to her and when you see someone of her caliber competing and succeeding, in the way that she does, it’s hard to connect with that because there’s nobody else that can do it. She’s all on her own in that category,” Walsh told Fox News. “But I think when you’re watching the film, you get a better understanding of the person and the human, not the super human. And, once you get to know her a little bit, you realize that she is normal in many ways.

Simone Biles Rising: Part 2 tumbles onto Netflix on October 25.