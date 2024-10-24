sutton-foster-files-for-divorce-from-husband-of-10-years-amid-hugh-jackman-romance-rumors

Nearly a year after rumors started to circulate about her alleged romance with Music Man co-star Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin.

The actress filed the divorce documents in New York County Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, Page Six reports. The soon-to-be ex-spouses have been married since Oct. 2014. Foster had even picked out her wedding dress during an episode of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress. They share one child.

Before Griffin, Foster was married to Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

Rumors began just months after Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced their plans to divorce. They had been together for nearly 30 years. The former spouses share two children.

Sources revealed in late 2023 that he and Foster had grown close since starring in the musical together. “He followed her around like a puppy!” the insider shared.

Another insider previously told Page Six that Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are “100 percent together” and “are in love.”

“[They] want to spend the rest of their lives together,” the source pointed out.

Other insiders also stated that Sutton and Jackman are quietly together, keeping their relationship private. “They are still together,” stated one source “They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Sources Previously Stated the Romance Between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Is ‘An Open Secret’ on Broadway

A source close to the situation previously told InTouch Weekly that the romance between Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman is an “open secret” on Broadway.

The insider noted that Foster was “absolutely giddy around “ Jackman. She had even raved that meeting him was “the greatest thing that came out of the whole experience” of working on The Music Man.

“[He] had a lot of power and approval over casting and billing, but he always treated Sutton like SHE was the star — and she was moved by that!” the source further continued. “He insisted that they share equal billing above the title of the show.”

Sutton Foster previously shared that she and Hugh Jackman had become “really close when they shared rehearsal space for the revived musical.

Another source also spoke about Jackman’s divorce from Furness. “They were more tied to each other as business partners than as man and wife. It became like a brother and sister type of deal. Things weren’t working on a physical or romantic level.”