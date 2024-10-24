CNN’s Erin Burnett Apologizes for Saying ‘F—king Mexican’ on Air While Reading Alleged Trump Quote

CNN’s Erin Burnett has made a public apology after saying “f–king Mexican” on air while reading an alleged Trump quote.

During an episode of her CNN show OutFront, Erin Burnett was chatting with guest, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg, about a report alleging that Donald Trump referred to deceased soldier Vanessa Guillén as a “f—king Mexican” while he was complaining about covering the cost of her funeral.

“According to Goldberg, Trump asked, ‘Did they bill us for the funeral? What did it cost?’” Burnett stated. She then continued to read the quote out loud. “According to attendees, and to contemporaneous notes of the meeting taken by a participant, an aide answered: ‘Yes, we received a bill; the funeral cost $60,000.’ Trump became angry. ‘It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f—ing Mexican!’”

However, Burnett forgot to censor herself and dropped the f-bomb on air. “Excuse my language there… I just read it. But that’s what he said, so…”

Vanessa Guillén was killed inside an armory at Fort Cavazos (formerly Fort Hood) on April 22, 2020. She was bludgeoned to death by fellow soldier Aaron Robinson. She was missing for more than two months before some of her dismembered and burned body was found buried along the Leon River.

Robinson fled the base after learning about the discovery of Guillén’s body. While law enforcement was attempting to arrest him in Killeen, Texas, Robinson shot fatally shot himself. His alleged girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was taken into custody not long after. Law enforcement claimed she helped Robinson dismember and bury Guillén. She was indicted on eleven counts by a federal grand jury and was sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison

Donald Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Breaks Silence on Funeral Story

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows took to X (former Twitter) to speak out about the military servicewoman’s funeral story.

Meadows claims he was present during the discussion about the service’s cost.

“Any suggestion that President Trump disparaged Ms. Guillen or refused to pay for her funeral expenses is absolutely false,” Meadows declared. “He was nothing but kind, gracious, and wanted to make sure that the military and the U.S. government did right by Vanessa Guillen and her family.”

According to The Atlantic story, Trump had met with Guillén’s family at the White House. “I saw what happened to your daughter Vanessa, who was a spectacular person, and respected and loved by everybody, including in the military,” he told the family. “If I can help you out with the funeral, I’ll help—I’ll help you with that. I’ll help you out. Financially, I’ll help you.”

However, after the family gave him the $60,000 bill, the then-President of the United States changed his tune. He was heard declaring, “It doesn’t cost 60,000 bucks to bury a f—king Mexican!”

He then allegedly instructed Meadows to not pay it. “Can you believe it?” he alleged questioned. “F—king people, trying to rip me off.”

The family’s attorney revealed to The Atlantic that no money was ever received from Trump.