46 Hospitalized With Food Poisoning After Eating Coworker’s Homemade Dish

According to local health officials, dozens of people were hospitalized due to a mass food poisoning incident in Maryland.

On Monday, October 21, firefighters and paramedics responded to a call at NAFCO Wholesale Seafood Distributors in Jessup. This was after reports of multiple individuals suffering from food poisoning, allegedly linked to consuming the same meal, according to the Howard County Health Department.

The dish in question was reportedly identified as “pancit,” a traditional Filipino stir-fried noodle dish typically prepared with pork. The most common type, batchoy, is made with pork offal, crushed pork cracklings, chicken stock, beef loin, and round noodles.

Health officials reported that 46 adults were assessed and subsequently transported to local hospitals. Fortunately, all patients were in stable, non-critical condition.

According to ABC7 News, Howard County General Hospital has declared a “mini disaster alert” in response to the influx of patients, citing officials from Howard County Fire and EMS.

On Tuesday, October 22, the Howard County Health Department announced its close collaboration with the Maryland Department of Health to investigate the cause of the incident.

“Preliminary indications are that the illness is related to outside food prepared by an employee and shared with others at the facility,” the department explained. “At this time we are not aware of any risk of further illnesses connected to this incident. As we have more information we will share.”

NAFCO Maintains the Food Poisoning Resulted From a Coworker’s Dish and Not Their Products

Meanwhile, NAFCO confirmed to ABC7 that the food poisoning incident was not linked to the company’s seafood. The illness occurred after a worker prepared a dish at home over the weekend and shared it with colleagues. Employees began to feel unwell just three hours after consuming the meal.

The company also underscored that its products consistently adhere to the highest safety standards.

“NAFCO maintains the highest standards of food safety and regularly undergoes rigorous inspections by health authorities,” the company told FOX5 D.C.

“NAFCO wishes those affected a safe and speedy recovery,” they added.

The company also stated that its supply chain is unaffected and that its products are safe for nationwide consumption.

NAFCO stands as one of the largest wholesale seafood distributors in the region. However, it operates exclusively through wholesale channels and does not sell its products directly to the public.

Meanwhile, the company has revised its policy and will no longer permit outside food on the premises.