Bill Gates’ Daughter Confirms Romance With Paul McCartney’s Grandson

Bill Gates’ daughter Phoebe has officially confirmed that she’s dating Paul McCartney’s grandson, Arthur Donald.

The romance was confirmed eight months after Phoebe and Arthur sparked dating rumors. Phoebe shared a snapshot of her and Arthur while in Paris last fall. “Paris on film,” she captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

However, Bill Gates’ daughter did not announce if she and Arthur were an item or not. When asked about her relationship status months later, Phoebe declined to comment.

Now, the 21-year-old made the declaration that Donald was her “boyfriend” while documenting her graduation from Stanford University for Nylon. “My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony,” Phoebe declared with a sweet photo of Donald carrying her on his back.

Bill Gates’ daughter then shared another photo of her and Donald dressed up. She captioned that pic with “With Arthur, he cleans up nicely,”

Donald is the oldest of Paul McCartney’s eight grandchildren. His mother is McCartney’s daughter Mary. His father is TV producer Alistair Donald, whom she was married to from 1998 to 2007.

Donald graduated from Yale University in 2021. He has a degree in history.

Before his romance with Phoebe Gates, Arthur Donald was romantically linked to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s daughter, Ava, in 2018.

Bill Gates’ Ex-Wife Was the Speaker of Their Daughter Phoebe’s Stanford University Graduation

The youngest child of Bill and Melinda Gates graduated with her bachelor’s degree in human biology last week. Melinda, who was the commencement ceremony’s speaker, had nothing but smiles as Phoebe received her diploma.

Following her commencement speech, Melinda took to her Instagram to share how grateful she was to speak at the event. “I got to watch my youngest [Phoebe Gates] graduate from [Stanford],” she gushed. “The university that gave my dad a scholarship to study mechanical engineering back in the 1960s. I also had the honor of giving Stanford’s commencement speech, which was pretty fun.”

During her speech, Melinda stated that Stanford holds a special place in her family’s heart. “I am so honored to be invited to join the Class of 2024 in celebrating all they have learned and gained from their time at this incredible institution.”

Phoebe revealed that she pushed to graduate in three years instead of four just so she could be in the audience when her mother made the speech. “I knew I had to make it happen if I could because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate,” she explained. “I can’t think of a better ending!”