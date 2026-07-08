Celeb and Friend Die After Crashing Car Into Tree: Ayzia J ID’d as Driver in Fatal Accident

Social media influencer Ayzia J., identified by authorities as Ayzia J. Toledo, died in a single-vehicle crash in New Jersey that also claimed the life of her friend, Henrietta F. Carter. Both women were 22.

Videos by Suggest

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on July 5 on Route 55 in Deptford Township, Gloucester County. According to the New Jersey State Police, Toledo was driving a BMW with Carter in the front passenger seat and another passenger in the rear when she lost directional control of the vehicle.

The BMW left the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree. Toledo and Carter died from their injuries at the scene. The rear-seat passenger suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Ayzia J. Was A Well-Known Influencer

Authorities identified the driver as Ayzia J. Toledo of Bristol, Pennsylvania. Online, she was widely known as Ayzia J., where she built a large following across Instagram and TikTok by sharing lifestyle, travel, and fashion content. Family members said she had amassed more than 300,000 followers across the two platforms.

On her Instagram profile, Ayzia J. described herself as a TV personality, content creator, and model. Her account featured travel photos, fashion collaborations, and lifestyle updates that attracted a growing audience.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Toledo’s family described her as someone with “a beautiful spirit” who was “building an incredible future for herself” while expanding her social media presence. The fundraiser also said her impact reached many people through both her personal relationships and online community.

Carter, also 22, lived in Darby, Pennsylvania. She died after riding in the BMW’s front passenger seat, according to state police. Family members remembered her as a compassionate entrepreneur who had recently opened a beauty salon and pursued her professional goals with determination.

The deaths prompted an outpouring of condolences on social media, where followers left messages honoring Toledo beneath her recent posts. Friends, relatives, and supporters also shared tributes remembering both young women.