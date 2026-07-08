Musician Suffers Painful Injury Mid-Tour But Vows to ‘ROCK Regardless’

A member of Sacramento punk rock outfit Destroy Boys took playing through the pain to a whole new level after suffering a gnarly injury on tour.

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On June 13, the band posted an Instagram photo of guitarist Violet Mayugba sitting with her bandaged foot propped on a chair. Though she looks unfazed, the musician gives the camera a weary thumbs-up.

“Interlaken fest today 8:35 PM on the Eiger stage!!!! Vi sprained her ankle really bad and will be sitting down at the next couple shows, but we will ROCK regardless of Vi’s eternally damaged body lol,” the band wrote alongside the shot.

“So dumb,” Mayugba added in the comments section.

Meanwhile, lead vocalist Alexia Roditis chimed in with, “Stream our music so we can get a doctor on retainer.”

Of course, fans of the “Locker Room Bully” band also took to the comments with some words of advice.

“CUT IT OFF AND PLAYYYYYY,” one fan demanded. However, a more level-headed fan added, “Oh nooo. Ankle sprains are the worst. Make sure you use an ankle wrap brace at night so you do not injure it more in your sleep. RICE->Rest, Ice, light compression, and elevation.”

“Now all of you better use your functioning ankles to mosh in the pit,” yet another fan advised.

Indeed, the tour did go on, injured ankle or not. On June 25, the band (including Mayugba) flexed about opening for Garbage in Milan. Then, just last week, the band thanked fans for “a FANTASTIC Europe run and for an amazing last tour of the year.”

Singer Alexia Rotidis of Destroy Boys performs live at the Columbia Theater on June 18, 2026, in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Ankle injuries be damned, Destroy Boys will be bringing the chaos next to Chicago’s Riot Fest in September.