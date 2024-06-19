Bill Belichick Autographed 24-Year-Old Girlfriend’s Chemistry Homework When They First Met

Bill Belichick reportedly autographed the chemistry homework of his rumored younger girlfriend, Jordan Hudson, when they first met in 2021.

One of the 24-year-old’s former Bridgewater State University classmates revealed to TMZ a photo of the autograph from the former New England Patriots head coach. He left it for Hudson in her “Deductive Logic” textbook.

“Jordan, Thanks for giving me a course in logic! Safe travels!” Bill Belichick wrote before signing his name. He also wrote down the years he led the Patriots to Super Bowl wins.

The classmate further revealed that Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson had met while they were flying from Boston to Florida. They had apparently chatted for a bit before Belichick introduced himself. After that, he signed the autograph. The duo also allegedly exchanged contact information as well.

Belichick allegedly attended a cheerleading competition in National Harbor, Maryland, apparently in support of Hudson.

News broke earlier this week that Belichick is now dating Hudson. it was reported that the duo had been romantically linked since the coach’s breakup with Linda Holliday in September 2023.

Sources claimed Belichick and Holliday had “been involved in a drawn-out, back-and-forth for nearly a year” before officially calling it quits. They were together for 10 years.

Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson were spotted together in Jan. 2023, but there was no assumption that they were romantic. However, nearly a year later, they were spotted holding hands while making their way through New Orleans. The alleged couple has yet to confirm their relationship status.

He was previously married to Debby Clarke from 1977 to 2006. The former spouses share three children – Amanda, Stephen, and Brian.

Rob Gronkowski Joked About Bill Belichick ‘Scouting’ for His New Girlfriend at a High School

Weeks before rumors about Bill Belichick dating the 24-year-old ex-cheerleader started circulating, former New England Patriots tight end, Rob Gronkowski made an interesting joke about his former coach during Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady special.

While on stage during the event, Gronkowski directly spoke to Belichick. “Coach, you used to talk about Foxborough High School when we sucked, but now I know why you were so obsessed with Foxborough High School,” Gronk began. “You were scouting … your new girlfriend!”

Fellow former Patriot Julian Edelman let out a loud gasp while Bill Belichick cracked up laughing. “My joke wasn’t f—ed up,” Gronkowski declared. “That’s f—ed up.”