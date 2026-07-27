major-blue-collar-comedy-tour-comedian-was-just-hospitalized-for-appendicitis

Famous blue-collar comedy tour comedian Larry the Cable Guy is on the mend after being hospitalized with appendicitis.

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One of the comedian’s reps told TMZ that he was rushed to a nearby hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, late last week, where he was diagnosed.

Per the Cleveland Clinic, appendicitis is an inflamed appendix. It occurs when the appendix gets clogged, infected, and inflamed. Appendicitis is described as almost always an acute condition, which means it begins suddenly and worsens quickly.

Larry the Cable Guy was at the hospital for a few days and was released over the weekend. He is now home and “feeling much better.”

Although his hospitalization didn’t impact any of his live comedy shows, he was forced to postpone taping episodes of his CBS show American Mayhem.

The Comedian Speaks Out After His Health Emergency

In a statement on X, Larry the Cable Guy thanked fans who have reached out about his health emergency.

“Just want to thank everyone for reaching out about my appendectomy,” he wrote. “You’re all so awesome and it’s really appreciative. I truly have unbelievable great fans and friends it’s all so humbling. Sorry I can’t get to everyone but I’m high as a kite! lol Thanks always to God for his perfect timing on Thursday.”

The comedian shared even more details about his recovery in a separate X post.

“Getting a lot of messages so just to let ya know I’m all good. I had major stomach pain and turns out I had appendicitis,” he explained. “It was removed, and after 2 days in the hospital I’m home and recovering. Pretty sore but vitals good, my butt looks fantastic and now just taking stool softeners which is giving me an urge to go to my mom’s assisted living facility and play bingo with the gals.”

The comedian then noted, “I appreciate all the nice notes. I don’t know who ratted me out down there, but this is the most press I’ve received since we announced Lightning Racers on Disney Jr. coming in September! Love all ya’all”

Fans showed support in the comment sections.

“That appendix can’t take Larry down,” one fan wrote. “Get better soon. Git Er Done!”

Another fan added, “I just read about your trouble today. You’re in my prayers for a speedy recovery, buddy. God bless you. Nobody makes me laugh quite like you.”