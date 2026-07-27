WWE Legend Says His 2 Hair Transplants ‘Totally Changed’ His Life

Following his two hair transplants, WWE legend John Cena opens up about how the procedures have already changed his life.

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While attending San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend, Cena spoke to PEOPLE about how he feels after his second hair transplant procedure.

“The objective is to get more hair, and this was the best way to do it, talking with Ken Anderson, my doctor over there,” he said while gesturing to his doctor, who was also at the event. “I love the guy. He’s totally changed my life.”

Cena had nothing but praise for Anderson, stating he returned to the Georgia-based physician just 15 months after his first procedure for a follow-up.

“I went back to him like, ‘Man, you did great. I have this one small, small, small spot. Can you do it?’” Cena said. “He’s like, ‘I can. My best results are — if you’re bold enough to shave your head, I can keep the follicles.’”

Cena then said that Anderson was able to plant hair follicles during the procedure if the patient’s head is shaved. Speaking about how long the procedures took, the WWE star said, “My first operation was 13 and a half hours. The second one was eight hours.”

He then referred to Anderson as “a master.”

“And I’m rocking this hair thing with the promise that he’s working,” Cena continued. “I have full trust and faith in him with this process.”

Cena Spoke About His Second Procedure In a Facebook Post Last Month

The WWE legend previously spoke about undergoing his second round of follicular unit extraction (FUE).

“Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results,” he wrote in a June 2026 Facebook post. “Thank you Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!”

His first hair transplant with Anderson took place in November 2024. Last August, Cena opened up about his health decision, stating that it was his fans who encouraged him.

“They’ve held me accountable. They don’t let you get away with phoning it in, because they’ll eat you alive,” he said. “That’s what a good support system does.”

Cena further pointed out, “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light. I saw their signs that said, ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were and actually do some homework to learn about scalp health, hair health, follicle health.”

“I now have a routine,” he added. “Red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner and I also got a hair transplant.”