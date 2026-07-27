‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Angelina Pivarnick Suffers Pregnancy Loss

Less than a month after publicly announcing she was expecting her first child, Jersey Shore cast member Angelina Pivarnick revealed she had miscarried.

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During Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s May 14 episode, which was filmed in 2025, the reality TV star discovered she was pregnant. Although single, Pivarnick had previously gone through the process of using a sperm donor and took a pregnancy test during the first birthday party of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s daughter, Luna.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally,” she explained. “There’s no sperm donor now.”

Pivarnick then stated in a confessional interview, “I am pregnant! I don’t think I was going to be able to get pregnant, but wow. I’m f—ing pregnant!”

“This could be a great thing,” she pointed out. “This could be my fairy tale, my path, my baby.”

However, two weeks later, during the May 28 episode, Pivarnick sensed something was wrong.

“I’m just not feeling myself,” she said. “Some stuff’s happening with me and my pregnancy, and I don’t know what’s going on, and I don’t even know what to do.”

Pivarnick then told her then-pregnant castmate Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola that she began to experience some light bleeding and she wasn’t feeling well. Giancola recalled “spotting right away” during her 2024 miscarriage and urged Pivarnick to go to the ER.

“I woke up in the middle of the night. I’m actively miscarrying,” Pivarnick confirmed.

Pivarnick Details Her Miscarriage

During the following episode, Pivarnick opened up about her miscarriage.

Trigger Warning: Pregnancy Loss.

I woke up in the middle of night, 4 o’clock in the morning,” she shared with her friend Dana Lasalla. “I didn’t feel good at all.”

Pivarnick then shared that she had been feeling very dizzy and then saw she was bleeding while going to the bathroom. “I was like, ‘What the f–k.”

As she continued to speak, Pivarnick cried. “I can’t believe this happened,” Lasalle said. “I feel so bad. No woman should ever have to go through this; it’s horrible.”

“It kills me, dude,” Pivarnick stated.

In a confessional. Pivarnick admitted the pregnancy loss was hitting her hard. She noted she “really wanted” a family of her own.

“I just really wanted a family so bad because I don’t have my own,” she explained. “I can’t build a family with a family that’s broken.”

She went on to add, “I have to build my own f—ing family. I wasn’t able to do that. So that’s what’s upsetting to me. It just sucks, all this.”