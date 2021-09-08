Here Are The Biggest Short Hair Trends For Fall

The benefits of having short hair are numerous. First of all, it feels amazing! It’s also typically more manageable and quicker to style.

I remember chopping my long hair off into a pixie cut (à la Felicity) soon after a breakup, and I adored it. It was like taking a breath of fresh air. I also felt like a new(ish) person.

Of course, breakups aren’t the only reason to cut your hair. It’s your hair, so you should wear it however you want! And there are so many hairstyles to choose from.

For the upcoming season natural texture, pixie cuts, modern shags, and platinum blonde bobs are trending.

Audrey Coltharp-Bradley, co-owner of Crescent Salon, in Nashville TN says that trends for the fall are headed toward a more natural look, but with some fun elements.

“Right now I’m encouraging my clients to embrace their natural texture, and to work with it, not against it. I like to give cuts that accentuate their natural texture and then teach them fast, easy ways to style their hair,” stated Coltharp-Bradley.

She said air drying, diffusing, or molding the hair into shape by hand are ways she prefers to style. She continued, “While things in the cut/shape department are very natural and organic, I like to add a bit of fun in with pops of color around the face with color blocking, or even an all-over fantasy color. If someone prefers or requires a more natural color, a rich orangey copper tone is my go-to.”

So what are some of these go-to, natural chops? We listed them below.

Blunt Textured Bob

A favorite of many, this style is versatile and so flattering.

Blunt bobs are the same length all around, so if you have straight hair, the cut may lie pretty flat. Wavy and curly hair will have more movement, but those with straight hair can still style their hair to get a more textured look.

Kourtney Kardashian’s textured bob almost broke the internet when she debuted the new ‘do in mid-August. Kourtney’s hair has some movement and volume, which looks natural and sweet.

Blunt bobs can bring back a ‘90s nostalgic feeling as well. Part your hair down the middle, and tuck your hair behind your ears and you’ll look as though you stepped out of 1995, which is perfect because we’re here for the ‘90s style revival.

Bob (With Bangs)

Bangs are simply classic. Pairing your bob with curtain bangs, straight across bangs, or (if you’re brave), baby bangs can make your style even more elevated. Plus, during fall, you don’t have to worry about your bangs sticking to your forehead (as much)!

Modern Shag

A shag haircut will have lots of layers and more movement than a bob. It has a retro vibe that we appreciate and is flattering on so many face shapes. Curtain bangs and face-framing pieces go with this cut, which is a favorite of celebrities.

Super Short Pixie

I think that *everyone* should cut their hair short once in their lives. My opinion doesn’t mean too much. However, feeling the lightness of a pixie cut is something to experience. Not only are pixie’s super low-maintenance, but they are also flattering for most hair types. Even those with fine hair can pull off a pixie well!

Natural curls look beautiful in a pixie cut because the curls aren’t weighed down with tons of hair.

Zoë Kravitz tried it out with a sleek look, which is giving us major Catwoman vibes.

Curls, Curls, Curls

Embracing your natural hair can be a rocky road. Finding products that work with your hair is a learning process. Locating a hairdresser that specializes in cutting curly hair is important, too.

This season, we are keeping the low-maintenance trends that we perfected during quarantine. Finding the right hairstylist, products, and curly-girl method will have your curls and waves looking beautiful.

Fun With Color

Platinum blonde, color blocking, and pastel rainbows are all gaining popularity this season.

Billie Eilish debuted her new platinum blonde shag earlier this year shocking many.

Color blocking with vibrant colors and platinum blonde hair are also fun ways to incorporate pops of color into your new cut!