The Big Divide Between Black And White Gen X: The Woods

A TikTok has highlighted the difference between white and Black members of Gen X in the most hilarious way. Did you ever go “into the woods” with pals growing up or are you completely clueless about what goes on there and why the people who went follow a code that forbids them from spilling the beans about what went on there?

What Is The Deal With ‘The Woods’ And Gen X?

Gen X TikToker Khadeeja Morse dared to ask: what’s all this about “the woods?!” Morse, who is Black, made a video on the popular social networking app using Stitch to try and figure out just what it is that other members of Gen X got up to in the woods as teens.

TikTok user @julieanderson426 started the video, reading comments like, “Who’s leaking info about the woods?! We don’t speak of the woods.” Another she read as she laughed out loud simply said, “We don’t talk about the woods!” That’s when Morse’s video picks up.

“Uh, my Gen X TikTok, could somebody translate here?” she asks. “What is the deal with ‘the woods?’ I mean, I keep seeing all these comments. I know I wasn’t going out in the woods. I bet you may not have been going out either.”

Don’t Talk About ‘The Woods’

She continues, “I would ask our white counterparts but honey, apparently we are not supposed to be asking anything about it because we are not supposed to be speaking about it. But could somebody please translate for a sister, cause I do not know what the deal is with the woods and what all the conversation is.”

Fortunately, the people in the comment section were more than happy to explain, despite being supposedly forbidden from speaking about “the woods.” One comment explained, “We don’t talk about the woods because most of us can’t remember what we did in there but we know it was fun.”

Other comments were more forthcoming, with another person confessing, “Where the parties happened and you ended up in a field dying from alcohol poisoning…. but make it home instead. Lol,” which had Morse responding with several crying-laughing emojis.

While a lot of Gen X experiences are pretty universal: permed hair, distressed/acid washed denim everything, and latchkey kid status, there’s clearly a limit to just how much this generation has in common with each other. Then again, every teen, regardless of race or other descriptors, has their own special place where they got to stretch their newfound independence. Having that freedom links members of this often overlooked generation in ways unlike any who came before or after.

