‘Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci Shares Health Update 3 Months After Lung Cancer Surgery

Just a few months after having life-saving lung cancer surgery, Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci opens up about her health progress.

Micucci, who just returned to acting as a guest star on Night Court, shared with The New York Post, that she was grateful to be back to doing what she loves.

“This was a perfect way to get back into it,” she explained. “I’m still dealing with [the after-effects of my surgery]; I still get a cough, occasionally, like a little coughing fit, and I’m so fortunate that I’m OK.”

Kate Micucci also said that she was “pretty much” able to be herself while shooting Night Court. She noted she didn’t have too much trouble either. “Sometimes I would go outside and cough a little bit and come back in.”

As previously reported, Kate Micucci revealed in a TikTok video that while she doesn’t smoke, she was diagnosed with lung cancer last fall. It was notably detected on a blood test. She underwent surgery in mid-December 2023.

Kate Micucci previously opened up about her cancer diagnosis and the surgery she went through in December.

“I just had to do one surgery and that was it,” Micucci said at the time. “I didn’t need to do chemo or anything.”

“They found it early, but the crazy thing about it was [that] I had no symptoms. They found it on a heart scan, so I think that I got so lucky or there would’ve been a world in which I wouldn’t have known about this for a very long time.”

Kate Micucci further revealed that while it was a “pretty big” surgery, she’s doing ok. They took 20 percent of my right lung, so when I’m running or if I’m singing a long time … I’m working on getting my stamina back.”

“I am so lucky, and I’m feeling really great and I turned a corner in the past couple of weeks. Every day I wake up and I’m like, ‘Wow, I feel like I won the lottery.’”

Micucci further told The New York Post that her lung cancer scare has given her a new life perspective. “I have a new take on everything,” she pointed out. “When I got to the Warner Bros. lot [to film ‘Night Court’] that first day, I started crying.”

“Not to sound too cheesy, but I was thinking, ‘I can’t believe I get to be a part of this, to be a part of a sitcom where everyone loves the show.’”

The actress added she was feeling very grateful and had been smelling all the flowers on the lot. “[I was] having a moment. It’s a perfect way to jump back to being on camera, and I’m feeling better each week and getting a little better. I’m almost there.”