‘Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci Gives Major Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Big news from Big Bang Theory star Kate Micucci. After she announced she had lung cancer, the actress revealed she is now cancer-free.

In one of her latest TikTok videos, Micucci stated that her latest surgery removed all of the cancer in her lungs. No further treatment is needed and she can go into remission.

Kate Micucci further stated she is grateful the cancer was detected early on and she thanked the doctors and nurses as well as fans. She then added that she’s excited to be out of the hospital in time to spend Christmas with her 3-year-old son, who she shares with her husband Jake Sinclair.

Micucci previously spoke out about the diagnosis stating it was shocking to her. “It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life,” she explained. “So uh, you know, it was a surprise. But also I guess, also, it happens. And so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

Kate Micucci then said that it has been a “little bit of a trip” and she’s going to be moving slowly for a few weeks. “But then I’ll be back at it,” she reassured. She wrote in the comment section what some of her symptoms were before the diagnosis. “I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” she recalled. The actress pointed out she had high CRP levels, which meant there was inflammation somewhere in her body.

After finding out about the inflammation situation, Micucci was seen by a preventative doctor, who completed a series of tests. As they scanned her heart, the medical team discovered a spot in her lung.

Kate Micucci Fans Quickly Responded to the Good News About Her Health

After she posted her latest health update, fans took to Kate Micucci’s TikTok to share their support for the actress with very positive comments and praises.

“That’s fantastic news!” one fan declared. “You make the world so much better by being in it.”

Other fans quickly pointed out that the big news was a great Christmas present. “That’s awesome news,” another fan stated. “Wishing you a Merry Christmas and all the best for 2024.”

A fellow admirer went on to add that this latest health news is exciting. “Love hearing this news and you deserve all of the love that came your way and continue to come in.”