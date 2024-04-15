Bianca Censori’s Relative Reveals Her True Feelings About Kanye West Amid ‘Controlling’ Rumors

Bianca Censori’s family recently spoke up about Kanye West rumors, which paint him as “controlling.”

Bianca, 29, married Kanye, 46, in December of 2022. She’s an Australian architect who met Kanye via an Instagram DM. That’s right, Kanye did the classic DM slide right into Bianca’s life.

According to DailyMail.com, just a few weeks ago, “sources revealed Bianca’s father Leo had summoned Kanye and his daughter to return to Australia for a serious sit-down.”

“Leo has reportedly requested Kanye fly out to meet him in Australia after his wife voiced fears about his ‘intimidating’ demeanor when she visited last month.”

In fact, a source said “Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react.”

“Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control,” the source continued. “No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

Bianca Censori’s Mom Flies to Visit Her and Kanye West

Bianca’s mom originally flew to America to visit her daughter, apparently with the goal of “saving” her from Kanye. However, the attempt didn’t go over well, and Bianca’s father felt displeased with the ordeal.

“Bianca’s mom had to see for herself after Bianca told her family she has this under control,” a source said. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to get to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

“Alexandra was lowkey believing she would come to save her daughter,” the source continued. “But this is not the case. Kanye has started to turn things around since the release of Vultures in the sense that he is not going off on as many unhinged rants.”

“He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. This has been really a good experience, and everyone is so relieved to see her with Alexandra.”

Everyone except Bianca’s dad, so it seems. Apparently, he feels that his wife only enabled Bianca’s ongoing behavior.

Specifically, her father feels worried about how provocative she’s dressing. Additionally, it appears Kanye supports her showing off her body in X-rated manners, according to sources.

Bianca’s Relatives Respond to ‘Controlling’ Kanye Rumors

Amid their relatively new marriage, many rumors are buzzing about Kanye’s alleged “controlling” and “intimidating” nature.

On Nova 100’s Ben, Liam & Belle, a woman named Sophie called in claiming her cousin’s wife is Bianca’s aunt. (Take your time figuring that one out.)

The host of the show Liam Stapleton asked Sophie about the nature of their relationship, addressing recent allegations that Kanye is “controlling.”

“All I know is that they’re in love, and they’re happy,” she said.