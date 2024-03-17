Kanye West Behind Bianca Censori’s ‘Uncomfortable’ Revealing Outfits, Expert Claims

As Bianca Censori’s fashion choices continue to be a topic of discussion, a PR expert says that Kanye West is behind his wife’s “uncomfortable” outfits.

While recently speaking to the Daily Mail, the PR expert, Mark Borkowski, stated that Bianca Censori’s outfits are part of hers and Kanye West’s “game plan” to “outshine” the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Kanye understands outrage and is trying to break the Internet,” Borkowski shared. “I think a lot of people are starting to feel rather uncomfortable, despite everything he’s said, about that he feels he can do whatever he wants with his partner.”

Borkowski stated it remains “unclear” if Bianca Censori is a victim of control or if she’s happy to go along with Kanye West. Either way, the PR expert declared West is using his wife’s body and outfits to increase his fame.

“I can’t see a strategy here,” Borkowski admitted. “He has pushed himself so far away from brands with his anti-Semitic remarks and outrage that there has to be a limit where he doesn’t want one.”

Borkowski also noted that Kanye West Bianca Censori’s publicity stunts are being used as an “attack” on Kardashian. West and Kardashian were married from 2014 to 2021. They share four children.

“You can only assume this is a way of Kanye keeping his name at the forefront and on everybody’s lips,” Borkowski added. “And also a statement to his ex-wife Kim who engaged in the same publicity, which he is taking to another level but she did with a lot more style and panache.”

Kim Kardashian Is Moving On Amid Public Spotlight on Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Despite Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s public attention, Kim Kardashian doesn’t seem to mind it. She’s currently moving on and is now romantically linked with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

The rumored couple was recently spotted at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party last Sunday, March 10. An insider revealed that Kardashian and Beckham were seen together, but there wasn’t too much “PDA.”

“But there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time,” an insider said. “They were careful about not being too all over each other.”

The source then said that there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly started hanging out in Sept. 2023. Sources stated at the time that things were “pretty casual” between the duo. They attended Michael Rubin’s Fantastic Super Bowl party, which took place at Las Vegas’ The Cosmopolitan. They have not made an official public appearance together.

Before Beckham, Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for nearly a year. One of the main reasons for the split was due to busy schedules.