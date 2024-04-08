Bianca Censori Rocks See-Through Tube Dress, Knee-High Socks on Date With Kanye West

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori went viral again for her… interesting wardrobe choices. Censori donned a sheer tube dress and knee-high stockings when she went out for dinner with Kanye West in Los Angeles on Sunday.

She also had no covering under her see-through dress, so nothing was left to the imagination.

Travis Scott Shows Support for Kanye West

Kanye West may have made some enemies during his time in the music industry, but he has made quite a few friends as well. One of those allies is rap star Travis Scott. During a recent event, Travis was signing autographs for fans. In one video a fan is seen handing Scott a newer version of the Adidas Yeezy line which he refused to sign.

“We ain’t signing no Yeezys unless they’re made by Ye,” he told the fan.

Things went sour between Kanye and Adidas when West began making anti-Semitic comments. In October 2022, the company denounced his behavior and announced they were parting ways with him. However, they continue to sell his sneakers despite Kanye not approving them.

“They’re not paying me for these shoes that they’re putting out that have my name on it,” Kanye said. “They’re using contract clauses and 50 years of business experience to rape an artist, one of y’all favorite artists, right in front of y’all in broad daylight.”

West also says the company is suing him for $250 million.

“Let me explain really clearly to you guys what’s happening with Adidas. Not only are they putting out fake colorways that are not approved, they’re suing me for $250 million,” West said.

Censori’s Sister Denies Viral Rumor

Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way. It is because of the clothing she chooses to wear. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press.

One insider told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family is upset with her new image and that her father wants to have a one-on-one with Kanye. But her sister denies that rumor.

“We all support him. We support his new album. And support his new clothes he’s dropping. It’s all just bull—-. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true,” she said.