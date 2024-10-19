Bianca Censori’s Mom Rocks Tight Dress Following Kanye West’s Controversial Comments

No wonder Kanye (allegedly) gotta have it! Bianca Censori’s mom was recently spotted out on the town flaunting her aged yet supple curves.

Videos by Suggest

Fearless matriarch Alexandra Censori was seen out and about in Melbourne following reports that her son-in-law, Kanye West, allegedly made remarks of a pointedly sexual nature about her.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail spotted Alexandra showcasing her fashion flair as she seemingly took style inspiration from her 29-year-old daughter, Bianca. She exuded effortless style in a figure-hugging grey midi dress as she confidently strode through her upscale Melbourne neighborhood.

Bianca Censori’s mom be lookin fiiiiiine in dat tite dress. Yo Ye be a licky man!! #Bianca pic.twitter.com/jxieQkFkZH — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) October 19, 2024

Alexandra elevated her stature with a pair of striking $1,000 black leather pumps from Bottega Veneta, beautifully accentuating her toned legs. She also carried a pricey $3,850 Balenciaga handbag, a brand that Bianca often sports during her outings with her hubby, Kanye.

For those keeping tabs, that means girl boss Alexandra sports around $5K in fashion accessories for running daily errands.

Bianca Censori’s Mom Figure Flaunting Outing Follows Reports of Kayne Wanting to Make Whoopee With Her

Meanwhile, Alexandra was recently drawn closer to Ye’s recent controversies due to a lawsuit filed by Lauren Pisciotta, a former employee of the veteran rapper.

Pisciotta worked for Ye from 2021 to 2022. One of her allegations is that West has an unusual interest in wanting to engage in sexual relationships with the mothers of his partners. She claims he often brought up this topic with his former assistant.

In a text message to Bianca Censori, Pisciotta alleges that West wrote, “I wanna f— your mom. Before she leaves.”

Alexandra Censori is the mom of three daughters: Bianca, 29, and her two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia. (Image via Instagram / @alyssia.censori)

However, it seems Ye worried he would come across as too forward. He later allegedly thought of revising the lurid text.

Pisciotta also recalled West sending her a screenshot of the text message. “Should I [add] I meant I want you to watch me f— your mom?” he allegedly texted his former assistant.

So thoughtful!

Unfortunately, Bianca reportedly didn’t approve of Ye’s offer to share his boundless love.

The former assistant claims that Bianca shot down Kanye’s inappropriate offer in a not-so-polite fashion. “This is what she wrote…” West allegedly texted Pisciotta. “She’s [Alexandra] married. I’m going to f— someone this weekend and tell you the next time you’re inside me.”

You gotta keep the fire alive, folks!

Meanwhile, Censori’s mom told the media earlier this week that she wouldn’t comment on the latest claims about her son-in-law and asked for privacy.