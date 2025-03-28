Bianca Censori’s Lookalike Sister Rocks Sheer Baby Doll Dress

Looks like Bianca Censori’s bold fashion sense runs in the family—her younger sister Angelina is clearly taking notes.

On Friday, March 28, the 28-year-old model shared a short Instagram clip showcasing her dancing in a sheer white tank dress adorned with the words “doll” and “bare.” She paired the chic outfit with blue fur-trimmed heeled sandals, completing the playful yet stylish look.

Angelina’s chin-length dark locks danced just above her shoulders as she shook her head to “Solo” by Future.

“Ur baby doll,” Angelina wrote alongside the post.

As expected, Censori fans wasted no time flocking to the comments, enthusiastically applauding Angelina’s pert assets.

“Wowowowowowowowowowow,” one wordsmith wrote. “She IS the moment!!” another onlooker declared. “Love the hairstyle,” a third fan wrote, clocking her cute bob cut.

Bianca Censori Joined Her Sister for an Instagram Post Last Summer

Angelina Censori may not bask in the spotlight like her older sister Bianca, but she knows how to keep fans intrigued. Every now and then, she stirs the pot on social media, even dragging her much more famous sister along for the ride.

Back in August, the duo posed for Instagram. Bianca turned heads in a sleek satin bodysuit that left little to the imagination, exuding confidence as she stared straight into the camera stoically. Of course, her iconic raven hair was slicked back with precision.

Meanwhile, Angelena rocked a pair of ultra-short board shorts and a crop top perfectly designed to let her midriff steal the spotlight. Her brunette hair, much longer back then, tumbled down her shoulders.

“Both are slaying together,” one fan gushed at the time. “Goddesses,’ another fan declared. “Parents must be so proud!” a third onlooker added.

Angelina and Bianca were raised in Ivanhoe, an affluent suburb of Melbourne, Australia, alongside their third sister, Alyssia. However, a photo spread featuring all three sisters seems unlikely. Alyssia is far out of the spotlight and works as a nurse. Her Instagram is even set to private…