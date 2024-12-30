Bianca Censori’s Look-a-Like Sister Channels the Model in Nude Leotard: See the Pics!

Fans were doing double takes after seeing Bianca Censori’s look-a-like sister, Angelina, strolling down the streets of Melbourne on Monday.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Angelina can be seen sporting a similar nude bodysuit to that of her architect sister.

Angelina paired her bodysuit with a white maxi skirt and black kitten heels. The younger sibling was seen leaving an upmarket rooftop restaurant in South Yarra.

Bianca, rapper Kanye West’s wife, is known for her risqué outfit choices that leave heads turning. Along with her scandalous ensembles, rumors about Bianca’s relationship with Ye have left fans concerned.

According to the Daily Mail, the Censori family has also expressed their concern for Bianca’s marriage. Angelina, however, squashed the alleged reports saying that “the claims were bulls**t”.

“We all support [Kanye]. We support his new album,” Angelina previously told The Herald Sun. “We support his new clothes he’s dropping. It’s all just bulls**t. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true.”

Rumors Swirl Around Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s Relationship Amid Lawsuits

Kanye is famous for being quite the controversial rapper, so it’s no wonder rumors continue to swirl around the couple and their relationship. Recently, there have been several lawsuits filed against him for alleged sexual assault.

Back in November, news of model Jennifer An filing a sexual assault lawsuit against the rapper surfaced. The incident allegedly happened in 2010 on the set of another artist’s music video set. An accused West of “shoving his fingers in her mouth in what the suit refers to as ‘pornographic gagging.'”

Another lawsuit was filed in November by West’s ex-assistant, Lauren Pisciotta. The suit accused the rapper of sexual assault and wrongful termination. Within the 88-page lawsuit, Pisciotta also claimed that West “allegedly told Bianca that he wanted to have sex with her mother Alexandra while she watched.” Bianca apparently declined the offer.