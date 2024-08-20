Bianca Censori Wears Next to Nothing While Shopping With Mom & Sisters

Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, has gained a reputation for rocking very scantily clad outfits. And they usually tote the fine line between sex appeal and flat-out indecent exposure.

Censori once again turned heads with her most recent ensemble. This time she was enjoying some quality time shopping with her mother and sisters…

Bianca Censori Wears Nearly-Naked Look to Shop With Mom & Sisters https://t.co/PzROT6yYdN — d-rock trot (@drocktrot) August 20, 2024

Bianca Censori Turns Heads With Her Latest Ensemble

“Bianca Censori seems like she’s toning down her nearly-naked style lately… but even wearing pants and a top, there’s not much left to the imagination,” TMZ wrote.

“The Yeezy architect stepped out for a shopping outing on Melrose Ave with her mother, Alexandra, and her 2 sisters, Angelina and Alyssia, over the weekend … and chose to wear a skin-colored crop top and matching footless tights on the bottom.

Bianca kept it seriously simple for the shopping spree. She wore her dark hair slicked back in a bun and didn’t display any noticeable jewelry.”

Censori’s Sister Hangs With Chris Brown

Censori has quickly earned notoriety. From her marriage to Kanye West to her wardrobe choices, Censori has quickly become a household name.

But as Bianca has risen to fame, naturally, so has some of her family. Most notably her sister, Angelina. Angelina was recently spotted with R&B superstar Chris Brown.

“Angelina Censori — one of the sisters of Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori — posted a picture of her and her mom, Alexandra Censori, hanging out with Chris Brown,” Page Six reports.

“In the Instagram snaps, which appeared to have been taken at a sporting event, the “Kiss Kiss” singer put his arm around Alexandra as the trio attempted to pose together for a picture in a sky box.”