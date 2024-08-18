Bianca Censori Wears Barely-There Tube Top on Family Outing

Not one to switch up her style regardless of occasion or company, Bianca Censori stepped out in yet another daring outfit while shopping on Friday.

The 29-year-old architect was spotted in West Hollywood with her mother, Alexandra, and sisters, Angelina and Alyssia. As is typical for the Australia native, she left little to the imagination in a tiny beige tube top and leggings.

Meanwhile, her sisters showed decidedly less skin, sporting black dresses as they walked alongside their mother in a form-fitting blue dress.

The very next day, images of Censori appeared online wearing an even more revealing top, the mere remnants of a ripped halter top the only thing covering her.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the images to go viral, with thousands commenting on her unusual fashion choices.

“She’s ALWAYS wearing the craziest outfits ever cause wtf,” one horrified user wrote. “Never seen her fully clothed before,” another agreed with a face palm emoji.

“Why she always look like she came off the Corn Hub casting couch lol,” a third user joked. “look im not usually a prude but im so tired of seeing this woman naked,” another said.

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Doesn’t Approve of Bianca Censori’s Revealing Outfits

As Kanye West’s latest wife, Bianca Censori is stepmother to the 4 children he shares with Kim Kardashian.

The SKIMS founder has of course made a daring fashion choice or two of her own. Allegedly, however, she doesn’t approve of Censori’s bold fashion choices – particularly those made around her children.

“Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,” a source told Daily Mail. “She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.”

“Kanye did the same thing he is doing with Bianca to Kim throughout their marriage,” the continued. “The difference is that when Kanye dressed Kim, he was respected as a person – as an artist.”

“Unfortunately, Kim knows what Bianca is going through – but she feels Bianca should have known what she was getting into.”