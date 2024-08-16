Bianca Censori Rocks Barely-There Micro Dress at Dinner With Kanye West’s Kids

The saga of Bianca Censori’s wardrobe rages on. The architect was photographed sporting a dress that left little to the imagination this past week.

On Wednesday the Australian enjoyed dinner at Nobu Malibu with husband Kanye West and members of both their families.

Censori rocked a satiny cream-colored micro dress that hung low enough to just barely cover her rump. The top of the garment was just as risqué, revealing ample cleavage to match her skin-colored tights.

Kim Kardashian is allegedly growing increasingly worried about her four children spending time with Kanye and Censori. An insider close to the TV personality claims she was “alarmed” by the stories she had heard about the pair. And feels that the environment is no longer “healthy” for her kids.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” said a source close to the star.

“Every week it’s something different and she fears it’s no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in.”

Censori’s Friends Growing Concerned

Daily Mail recently put out a story alleging that friends close to Censori were concerned. The allege her alcohol usage has increased since began dating Kanye.

“Friends fear she is drinking to cope with the fact that she is stuck in his dark world and sees no way out. She was never like this before. It is deeply concerning.”

Its not irrational to assume that Kardashian has seen reports like these as she voices her concerns about the relationship. Her comments come after Bianca’s father, Leo Censori, expressed wanting a conversation with the couple about how his daughter has been portraying herself since their union in December 2022.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to … ask [West] what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony.”