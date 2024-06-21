Bianca Censori Rocks Suspenders, Nothing Else While Out in Paris

Bianca Censori recently walked the Paris streets in suspenders with nothing underneath.

According to Page Six, “the former Yeezy architect, 29, stepped out while wearing very little on Thursday night as she visited celebrity hotspot Gigi Paris in Paris, France.

“Censori sported only a pair of suspenders to barely cover the top half of her body for her night out without husband Kanye West in tow.”

And if you think it cannot get any worse … 🙄 #BiancaCensori: "Hold my beer!" #Paris pic.twitter.com/bZIL9FEViF — Sabs (@SabsonEwing) June 21, 2024

Bianca Censori Paris Outfit Sparks Concern

After spotting photos of Bianca out in Paris, One person expressed their concern for her on X.

“Poor young woman, what has she got herself stuck in,” they wrote. “All the pictures of her that pop in my TL show her looking like she’s trapped in a nightmare.”

Another said, “If you’re Kanye and Bianca Censori, what next? You have to keep upping the ante or else the paps move on. Just walk around fully nude?”

Kanye and his wife have been the subject of both criticism and concern over the past several months. Additionally, this isn’t the first time fans have reacted to her revealing outfits, sending hate her way.

Just last week, Bianca was spotted wearing a see-through cloak with nothing underneath, and the internet went wild.

However, despite Kanye’s current legal woes, the couple seems to still be going strong.