bianca-censori-stuns-in-see-through-top-and-sheer-bottoms-in-new-pics

Bianca Censori, the fashionista bride of veteran rapper and provocateur Kanye West, is at it again.

On Tuesday, Censori sparked attention by sharing three photos on Instagram, featuring herself in a sheer top and transparent bottoms.

The 30-year-old trained architect topped off the look with oversized black shades and the flowing raven wig that’s quickly becoming her signature

The next day, Ye joined his current wife for a tantalizing video clip she also shared on Instagram.

The clip featured Censori and her mogul hubby swaying to orchestral tunes on a balcony, with a picturesque backdrop of sky and hills setting the mood. Drink in hand, she sauntered over to West, 47, for a sultry kiss. Rocking a barely-there black top and thong, she turned up the heat, while Ye kept it cool in his trademark conservative attire.

Fans flooded the comments with words of encouragement for the star-crossed lovers.

“Bianca, thanks for making Ye happy,” one onlooker wrote. “The way they just dance is so tuff,” a second fan added.

Yet another Censori supporter threw a bit of shade at West’s first wife and baby momma, Kim Kardashian.

“I am loving seeing Ye with someone who isn’t leaching off him and the culture,” they wrote. “He has worked very hard creating music for everyone to enjoy and he deserves to be with someone who truly makes him happy and values him. I think Bianca is that person.”

Bianca Censori’s Latest Social Media Offerings Follow a Bold Outing in Spain for Ice Cream

Of course, these scantily clad offerings from Censori follow a recent outing with Ye and her sister in Spain for ice cream.

A video of the couple captured Censori wearing a sheer outfit while visiting a market in Mallorca. Her revealing attire reportedly left the island’s locals “horrified” as they were exposed to her nearly naked appearance.

“People were horrified,” one witness reportedly said last week, per the Daily Mail. “They could be heard asking, ‘Is that her real nipple?’ as they walked by.”

With Summer not even officially underway, fans are sure to see much more of the bold fashion icon in the making…