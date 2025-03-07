bianca-censori-stuns-in-nothing-but-heels-and-blonde-wig-after-bold-grammys-stunt

Bianca Censori couldn’t stand being out of the spotlight, hitting social media with a brand new risqué snapshot.

Just a month after turning heads in a completely see-through “dress” at the Grammys, Censori upped the ante with a bold Instagram snap—this time ditching clothes altogether.

The Aussie fashionista shared a Polaroid photo of herself seated on a carpeted floor in Monday’s post, leaving it without a caption. Kanye West’s 30-year-old bride posed wearing nothing but a blonde wig, her face turned away from the camera as she slipped on a pair of heels.

Of course, fans flooded the comments to the post, which went up on Instagram on March 3rd.

“Are We In Heaven?!” one fan gushed. “We love you Mrs West,” a second fan added. “Bianca not censoring,” a third fan joked. “Here we go again…” yet another bemused onlooker wrote. “I like your outfit,” one fashion forward fan quipped.

Meanwhile, other fans speculated on who took the sizzling snap.

“Whose behind that camera,” one fan wondered.

“Kim is taking [the] picture…” another fan wrote, referencing Ye’s ex and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian. “…And taking notes.” a second fan added.

However, many comments seemed to be from folks clutching their pearls over the latest offering from the frequent provocateur.

“Her poor step kids always seeing her naked, so inappropriate,’ one onlooker opined.

Bianca Censori’s Latest Offering Comes Nearly a Month After her Grammy’s Stunt

Censori and the 47-year-old veteran rapper tied the knot in December 2022, shortly after his divorce from Kardashian, 44, was finalized. The architect-turned-fashion icon has made a name for herself with her daring, minimalist style, often defined by her signature combination of bodysuits and tights.

Of course, at the Grammys last month, she unveiled her boldest outfit yet.

Initially stepping onto the red carpet in a lavish fur coat, she later let it fall away to reveal a sheer dress worn without anything beneath. Meanwhile, Ye stood by, fully clothed as always.

Since then, the couple have faced divorce rumors, West having a Twitter meltdown, and most recently, promoting a new film starring Censori.