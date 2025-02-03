Bianca Censori Wears Most Revealing Look Yet on Grammys Red Carpet With Husband Kanye West

Taking her keen fashion sense to a new level, Bianca Censori wears her most revealing look yet on Grammy’s red carpet with Kanye West.

Videos by Suggest

While making her way down the red carpet outside of Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, Censori was initially seen wearing a black fur coat. As she and West continued walking past the group of photogs, the Australian model and entrepreneur removed the coat and posted in a nearly nude, see-through dress. She also appeared to wear matching see-through heels.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After posing for some photos, Kanye West and Bianca Censori were escorted from the red carpet. They didn’t even make it inside for the actual Grammys.

Following their attention-seeking moment, the pair shared photos of Censori’s barely there ensemble on their Instagram accounts.

“Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever,” Kanye captioned the since-deleted Instagram post, per E! News. My best friend, my wife.”

Meanwhile, Censori kept her ensemble’s photos on her Instagram, but without any captions.

The bizarre red carpet appearance came just hours after Kanye West posted some since-deleted sexualized post on X (formerly Twitter) about former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I used to want to f— Kamala until she lost,” he wrote. “I don’t f— losers anymore.”

He later apologized to Harris’ children, Cole and Ella, for his remarks. “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

West unfollowed various celebrities on his Instagram account after the Twitter incident, except for Taylor Swift. He also made a since-deleted post featuring a graphic from a news article about his actions toward Swift during the 2009 MTV Awards, which kicked off their 15-year feud.

West then unfollowed Swift and is now just following Censori.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s marriage first surfaced in late 2022. Censori has been an architectural designer for West’s Yeezy clothing brand since 2020. Before Censori, West was married to Kim Kardashian. The former couple was married for seven years and share four children.

Kim Kardashian has not publicly spoken about her ex-husband and his wife’s Grammys red carpet moment.