kanye-west-shares-photo-of-bianca-censori-wearing-absolutely-nothing-amid-rumored-divorce

Kanye West posted yet another risqué photo of his wife, Bianca Censori… this time in support of her big screen debut.

Videos by Suggest

To hype his 30-year-old bride’s role in a new film he produced (directed by performance artist Vanessa Beecroft), the veteran rapper, 47, shared a striking photo of Censori nude on Instagram on Saturday. The movie poster features Censori lying nude on the floor, her hair styled in a striking blonde look.

JUST IN: Kanye West Debuts Bianca, His Wife Bianca Censori’s First Feature Film. pic.twitter.com/nzE6d82CZB — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) February 23, 2025

“IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME.” Ye wrote alongside the provocative image.

On Saturday night, West and Censori made an appearance at the premiere of their film. The screening took place in front of a sizable audience inside a warehouse in Los Angeles’ Koreatown, per TMZ.

Alleged footage from the avant-garde film project also found its way to social media.

The outlet also shared photos of West dressed in a black jacket paired with matching pants at the premiere, while Censori appeared in a striking, all-black ensemble that fully covered her body and face.

According to TMZ, Censori did not change her outfit during the event. The outlet also reported that in one scene of the film produced by her husband, the Aussie model appears fully nude.

The artsy project, partially shot in Japan, features Censori in the lead role and is said to examine the female body as “something to showcase,” per The Daily Mail.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Latest Outing Follows Swirling Rumors of Divorce

Of course, the provocative couple’s outing follows swirling rumors of divorce surrounding them. Indeed, it’s been a headline-grabbing month for the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

Ye began February with Censori’s essentially nude appearance on the Grammy red carpet. Reflecting on the moment, West commented on X, “I have dominion over my wife.”

West also garnered widespread attention after selling T-shirts featuring swastikas and launching into an extended antisemitic tirade on social media.

Reportedly, Censori was finished with Ye’s antics and pushed for a divorce shortly after the social media meltdown. However, West’s former Yeezy chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, disputed the rumors.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together,” he told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track.”