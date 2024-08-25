Bianca Censori Rocks Unusual Outfit on Outing With Kanye West, Stepdaughter North

Frequently near-nude fashionista Bianca Censori boldly went conservative for once in an outing with hubby Kanye West and stepdaughter North. Censori draped her famously ample figure in a flowy cape while shopping with the veteran rapper and her 11-year-old stepdaughter in South Korea.

The Australian beauty was spotted in a cream-colored hooded cloak while visiting a shop with her blended family in Seoul on Sunday. Ye appeared to coordinate with his wife, opting for a similarly hued hoodie paired with white pants. Meanwhile, North mostly looked bemused.

My gurl Bianca Censori all up in Korea wit Ye and North! #FamilyFirst pic.twitter.com/SuVrOmtQQn — HOAGIE LOVER (@CO_WFlanagan69) August 25, 2024

On Wednesday, Censori and Kanye arrived in Korea with three of West’s children: North, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43. Meanwhile, West’s oldest son, Saint, 8, is currently in Madrid with Kim, per Page Six.

Shockingly, Bianca chose to wear appropriate clothes for the flight. Perhaps it was because she planned to be hands-on with her stepkids. Footage of the family’s arrival shows Censoru holding Chicago in her arms.

“Mr Billionaire Ye”



Ye just touched down in Korea and he getting treated better than all year in the US 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zon0KqrETw — Ye Streams (@kanyestreams1) August 22, 2024

Censori showcased a conservative style for the outing, donning a form-fitting long-sleeve top, knee-length shorts, a newsboy cap, and heels. Meanwhile, West strolled nearby in a casual ensemble of a white hoodie, gray sweatpants, and sunglasses.

Bianca Censori Normally Tones Down Her Attire With Outings with North West

In January 2023, news emerged that West had married Censori (a Yeezy employee), just two months after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Court documents later confirmed that their wedding occurred in December 2022.

While Censori has donned more modest outfits when hanging out with North and Kanye’s other kids, she’s mostly famous for turning heads with her daring, risqué looks.

Indeed, Censori couldn’t even resist pushing the envelope in a recent KFC date with West.

West and Censori were seen on CCTV ordering at the fast-food fried chicken joint in L.A., appearing like typical customers. Bianca, however, attracted attention with a daringly revealing bra. Ye wore his typical conservative outfit, which included a white sweatshirt with the hood up, contrasting with his wife’s revealing clothing.

Bianca’s ample assets were narrowly contained by her barely there bralette, as you can see below.

A forlorn couple stares into the abyss. (Image via Reddit / u/SWEET_KIWI06)

However, at least one Suggest reader thought Bianca’s top was totally fine for the finger-licking good establishment.

“This top/bralette does not seem to be as bad as her other choices,” one reader with the handle JuneEllen33 wrote in the comments to our piece on Ye and Bianca visiting KFC. “You can certainly enjoy some chicken wearing this top at a picnic/swim date,” they added.

If you say so, JuneEllen33…