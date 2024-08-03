bianca-censori-wears-fishnets-bodysuit-on-dinner-date-with-kanye-west

Bianca Censori turned heads in a see-through bodysuit that left little to the imagination while partying with Ye at a friend’s birthday bash. The architect-turned-provocateur turned up the sizzle in her daring outfit as she and West strolled hand-in-hand into the Los Angeles hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, on Thursday night.

The 29-year-old showcased a stunning low-cut leotard complemented by matching sparkly mesh tights and stylish black heels. Her short brunette hair cascaded in natural waves, and she opted for a fresh, minimal makeup look.

Meanwhile, Kanye West donned his signature all-black outfit, featuring sweatpants, a hooded leather jacket, and dark sunglasses.

The duo ended up posing for pictures alongside West’s longtime manager and birthday celebrant, John Monopoly. Later, Monopoly shared snapshots from the festivities on his Instagram.

“2024 Prom Pic 🤣🤣,” Monopoly wrote alongside a candid snapshot of him and his partner Miatta Johnson with West and Censori.

Monopoly offered a glimpse into the extravagant dinner, during which West presented him with a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck.

“This dude right here trying to make me cry!” Monopoly declared in a video clip he shared to his Instagram stories. “I’m not going to cry this time!”

The private party also featured guests such as Ibn Jasper, Ty Dolla $ign, Tony DeNiro, and Jaime King, who sat next to Censori and appeared to strike up a friendship with the fashionista.

The Internet Reacts to Bianca Censori’s Bold Bodysuit

Of course, the comments under Monopoly’s posts featuring Bianca Censori wearing a sheer bodysuit focused on the sultry Aussie. “I swear I’ve never seen that lady without her titles [sic] out”, the top comment reads.

“She got here bare [boobs] out at the dinner table…that’s wild!”, a second Instagram user wrote under a video clip of the festivities.

Meanwhile, one fan was confused by Monopoly’s caption quipping that it was a “prom pic”.

“Thought it said porn pic 😭😭,” the Instagram denizen joked.