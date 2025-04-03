kanye-west-seemingly-confirms-bianca-censori-split-in-new-song

Less than two months after it was first reported that he and Bianca Censori had called it quits, Kanye West seemingly confirms the split in his new single.

In the new song, BIANCA, West revealed that Censori left him over his controversial social media rants. “My baby she ran away,” he sings. “But first she tried to get me committed/Not going to the hospital ‘cause I am not sick I just do not get it.”

He then shares, “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted/ Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep/I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Sources told The Daily Mail Censori has verbally agreed to receive a $5 million settlement as part of the break-up. The soon-to-be exes got married in December 2022.

An insider further confirmed that the couple has now separated. Legal proceedings to formally end the marriage were expected to start soon after.

Kanye West Previously Fueled Break-Up Rumors Through Cryptic ‘Heartbreak’ Social Media Post

The new song comes a week after Kanye West fueled Bianca Censori break-up rumors with a cryptic message on heartbreak.

“When you look at that betrayal list I realized I was just a part of peoples strategies,” West tweeted. “I took the word love to mean love when it really meant I love the opportunity.”

“I make decisions from my heart and mind,” he continued. “So when my heart is broken it breaks my mind too. That’s why I drank Henny to go to the awards that night. Just too many slaps in in the face.”

He then shared a screenshot of a redacted text exchange, saying he “would sign” something and noting he doesn’t “care” about the “terms proposed.”

West allegedly wrote, “Just like to see people fulfill their dreams so they can s–t on me later.”