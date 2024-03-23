Bianca Censori Rocks Revealing White Bodysuit, Lacy Tights on Outing With Kanye West

Fashionistas Bianca Censori and Kayne West made yet another public outing in Los Angeles flaunting their contrasting outfit styles.

The Australian architect was spotted showing much less skin than usual. However, the tight-fitting attire was sure to let the world know about her voluptuous figure.

Censori wore a sleeveless white body suit complete with cream lace tights and white high heels. She continued to rock the slicked-back hairstyle and carry her dainty black purse (which likely only holds her phone).

Ye & Bianca in LA 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Y8VuQJsSao — Donda Times (@dondatimes) March 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Ye hasn’t changed up his look in the past several months. The veteran rapper continues to wear baggy black sweats from head to toe, complimented with a pair of shades and black Nikes.

Of course, images of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s usual contrast in outfits made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Social media was abuzz with reactions to Censori’s (all things considered) conservative attire. Many were shocked to see Bianca covering so much skin. “Is…. Is that clothing?” one fan quipped on X.

“1st time seeing Bianca properly dressed,” another fan agreed. “This gotta be the first time in a long time I have seen her wearing a normal fit,” another X user chimed in.

However, not everyone was impressed with Censori’s outfit. “She’s literally wearing pajamas,” a style critic noted. “I think we need petition to ban these guys from public places Lmao,” another joked.

Meanwhile, other Ye lovers are ready to see a tiny tyke in tow alongside the married duo. “They are too cute… Imagine how their kids would look like?” a fan speculated upon seeing the image.

Bianca Censori and Kayne West’s Latest Outing Echoes a Video Ye Posted Earlier This Week

Ye and Censori followers will note that the Australian’s attire is very close to a recent video West posted of his wife. On Thursday, Kayne shared footage of Bianca lounging on a huge bed, wearing a white all-lace strapless bodysuit and high heels.

YE posted a video of Bianca Censori on his Instagram Story📸💜 pic.twitter.com/RRZN1ROp7c — Epic💫 (@Mutunga22534150) March 21, 2024

Although fans noted Censori’s outfit, most focused on the massive bed featured in the footage. Some observers believe that the gargantuan bed harkens back to Ye’s 2016 music video for his track “Famous”.

In the NSFW video, West and his wife at the time, Kim Kardashian, lay around naked with a multitude of celebrity lookalikes, including Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. Perhaps Ye is looking to do a follow-up of sorts starring his current wife?