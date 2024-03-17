bianca-censori-rocks-revealing-mini-dress-braless-on-outing-with-mom-alexandra

Fashionista and architect Bianca Censori rocked yet another bold outfit while hanging out with her mom on Friday. TMZ caught Kanye West’s wife showcasing her figure in a revealing pink mini-dress while visiting a beauty store in Los Angeles.

Bianca, 29, flaunted her legs in a daring outfit that served up a sizable portion of side cleavage. It was an unexpected outfit selection for West’s bride, who was accompanied by her mother Alexandra.

Bianca Censori & Her Mom In Los Angeles Today♥️ pic.twitter.com/HQRP6QuNJt — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) March 16, 2024

Alexandra flew in from Australia this week to visit her daughter. The mother-daughter duo visited a cosmetics boutique in Chatsworth, located on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Bianca Censori paired the skimpy dress with sheer knee-high socks and kitten-heel pumps. Her hair was styled slicked back in a wet look, a fashion choice she has been embracing frequently in recent months.

However, her mother opted for a more conservative attire, choosing a long black dress paired with wedge pumps. The mother-daughter pair seemed to be waiting for a store to open.

They exited an SUV and engaged in conversation with an associate at the entrance. Images of the outing made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Bianca Censori’s Outfits Are Reportedly a Fashion Arms Race Against Kim Kardashian

The outing occurred as rumors swirl that Bianca’s husband Kanye is striving to outdo his ex-wife Kim Kardashian by dressing Bianca in flamboyant attire.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, have been grabbing attention with their progressively risqué public outings. Bianca appears to be revealing more with each public appearance.

West even recently shared risque photos of Bianca on social media. On his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, March 13, Ye shared Bianca’s outfit: a rose pink top, white lace leggings, and matching high heels. The shirt had tiny white bows on the front and a criss-cross tie-up detail at the back.

At Paris Fashion Week in February, Bianca garnered significant attention with her daring fashion choices. A notable look included a cropped fur coat, sheer tights, and a daring omission of undergarments, showcasing her fearless style. Another ensemble highlighted a sheer dress that elegantly revealed the Australian’s bare chest.

Of course, this is ironic behavior coming from the veteran rapper. Kanye garnered attention during his marriage to Kim Kardashian by criticizing her attire for being too revealing. Now, it appears he is pursuing a distinct approach with Bianca, seemingly motivated by publicity.