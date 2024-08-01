Bianca Censori Rocks Loose Poncho, Nothing Else on Target Run with Kanye West

Bianca Censori seems more conscious regarding her fashion choices – at least when she is with her hubby and stepchildren. The Australian architect and her boo, rap icon Kanye West, were spotted in Beverly Hills. The couple were making a Target run with the rapper’s kids.

Censori opted for a more relaxed ensemble. Sporting her dark hair in a messy, low bun and a cream-colored lengthy poncho/dress. The shapeless dress is a direct contrast to her usual all-out getups. Which is likely due to the presence of West’s children, Saint and North.

So Bianca Censori's poncho at Target is now a hot topic? Guess Kanye's kids will soon be starting a fashion line called "Fortunate Blanket Wrappers." #BiancaPoncho,#KanyeShopping,#TargetRun pic.twitter.com/zLykTQzlXL — News Bites By AI (@newsBitesByAI) July 31, 2024

Bianca Censori Rocks Modest Poncho on Outing With Kanye West

Back in February DailyMail.com reported that Ye’s former spouse, TV personality Kim Kardashian, asked the rapper to have his wife refrain from wearing her infamously scandalous outfits around their children.

‘Kim instructed Kanye to never let Bianca dress like that around their kids,’ an insider revealed in February. ‘She is truly surprised that Kanye would let his wife leave the house like that.’

The SKIMS founder talked openly about Kanye’s influence over her fashion choices throughout their relationship in a 2018 interview with W Magazine.

‘I always thought I had really good style,” she started, “until I met my husband, and he told me that I had the worst style.”

Insider Gets Candid on Bianca Censori’s ‘Creativity’

Since Kanye and Bianca went public many have questioned her free will. Not only because of her outfit choices. She doesn’t talk to the press, doesn’t have a social media page, and most times avoids eye contact while in public. But one source says people are jumping to conclusions based on what they see.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” the insider said.

“She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”