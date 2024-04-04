Bianca Censori Rocks Lace Bra, Nothing Else on Date with Kanye West

Bianca Censori has faced a myriad of backlash for her wardrobe choices. Mainly because the majority of her outfits are scantily clad… sometimes to the point that her unmentionables are displayed. Her most recent ensemble included a lace bra – and nothing else as she let it all hang out.

“Bianca Censori seemed to be channeling an old episode of “Seinfeld” — in which one of the characters wore nothing but a bra and caused heads to turn. Now, life is imitating art,” TMZ wrote.

Bianca Censori Wears Nothing But Lace Bra During Date Night with Kanye | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/sgiXAlGiAi — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2024

Insider Gets Candid on Bianca Censori’s ‘Creativity’

Since Kanye and Bianca went public many have questioned her free will. Not only because of her outfit choices. She doesn’t talk to the press, doesn’t have a social media page, and most times avoids eye contact while in public. But one source says people are jumping to conclusions based on what they see.

“People are confusing Bianca’s creativity. She is a phenomenal personality, a phenomenal actor, who can entertain the public. She’s a performance artist. Bianca is as much a performer as Ye is,” the insider said.

“She’s a senior advisor to Ye and a senior creative and business advisor to the entire team. She interacts with people independently of Ye. Bianca has a lot of influence — she helps control the design, who we’re selling to, who we’re collaborating with. She’s fully in.”

Censori’s Sister Shuts Down Viral Rumor

Censori has earned notoriety since going public with Kanye West. And not in a good way. It is because of the clothing she chooses to wear. It is a decision that has earned both of them negative press;

One insider told the Daily Mail that Bianca’s family is upset with her new image and that her father wants to have a one-on-one with Kanye.

“Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” one source told Daily Mail.

But Bianca’s sister Angelina vehemently refuted that claim.

“We all support him. We support his new album. And support his new clothes he’s dropping. It’s all just bull—-. There was something about my dad even recently. My dad never talks. Nothing’s true,” she said.