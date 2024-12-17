Bianca Censori Rocks All-White Bodysuit Outside of Forever 21 With Kanye West

While allegedly staging photos for nearby paparazzi, Bianca Censori was seen rocking an all-white bodysuit as she and Kanye West paced back and forth outside a Forever 21 store over the weekend.

The video was captured by X user OliLondonTV, who claimed the controversial pair were staging photos for observing photogs.

“Kanye West and his scantily clad wife Bianca Censori walk up and down as they stage photos for the paparazzi,” the post reads.

In the video, West was spotted wearing a black hoodie and white pants. Censori wore a long-sleeved bodysuit with matching heels. The duo were seen walking up towards the entrance of the store just to turn around. They then started walking back towards those taking the video of them.

West didn’t say anything while Censori kept looking over at the rapper-turned-fashion-designer. Their location was not disclosed.

Kanye West and his scantily clad wife Bianca Censori walk up and down as they stage photos for the paparazzi.



The couple, allegedly married since late 2022, have experienced some relationship woes over the past few months.

In October, it was reported that West allegedly told Censori he wanted to sleep with her mother, Alexandra Censori. He pointed out he wanted her to watch as well.

West’s former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, stated in legal documents that he had “sexual kinks.”

Among the “kinks” included his interest in having sexual encounters with the mothers of those he is involved with.

Pisciotta pointed out that Censori’s mother was on “the list” before the couple married.

Shortly after the news broke about the allegations Pisciotta made, Alexandra spoke to the media. She said she “wouldn’t be drawn into the latest claims” about her famous son-in-law.

Alexandra then ended the conversation by asking for privacy.

Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against West this past summer for harassment and wrongful termination.

Social Media Users Have Some Questions About the Latest Kanye West and Bianca Censori Public Sighting

Meanwhile, X users took to OliLondonTV’s post to share their thoughts on what Kanye West and Bianca Censori were up to during their latest public sighting.

“Imagine living a life where you’re ridiculously wealthy and still have to put on a performance everywhere you go,” an X user declared.

Other X users couldn’t believe West would force Censori to wear a bodysuit in public.

“I don’t quite understand how or why he makes his wife wear such ridiculously humiliating outfits in public,” one X user wrote.

“Why doesn’t the media ever sit down with Kanye and have him explain why he makes her dress so poorly?” a fellow X user suggested.

However, one X user was surprised by West and Censori’s outfit choices.

“This is the most normal I’ve seen them dress in years,” they noted.