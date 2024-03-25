Bianca Censori Pairs Backless Bodysuit With Lacy Tights on Movie Date With Kanye West

It seems Bianca Censori’s conservative look has been ditched in favor of another form-fitting body suit during a movie date with Kanye West. The architect and fashion aficionado from Australia was seen bundling up on a chilly Saturday night.

This was during a family outing with Ye and stepdaughter North West as they dined at Nobu in Beverly Hills.

Bianca wore a soft, light brown coat partially zipped up at the front, black leggings, and closed-toed black pumps to complete her evening outfit. It was easily the most conservative style choice she has made in weeks.

However, Censori was done censoring herself for the likes of stale, outdated family values. Yesterday, she was spotted back to showing off her figure. TMZ spotted the married couple out for a movie night at the Grove in Los Angeles.

BIANCA CENSORI & KANYE WEST spotted today in LA 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvOmju5oBm — Ye (@ye_world_) March 25, 2024

Bianca chose a baby blue strapless, backless top paired with sheer white leggings. Per recent outings, her hair was stylishly slicked back. Meanwhile, Ye stuck with his usual baggy black hoodie and pants.

BIANCA CENSORI leak photos 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v5rPfEZ7Se — Ye (@ye_world_) March 25, 2024

Reportedly, the couple saw Dune 2. No word on whether they picked up one of those infamous Dune Worm Popcorn Buckets. Images of Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s latest outing made their way to X (formerly Twitter).

Social Media Weighs in on Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s Latest Fashion Choices

Of course, X users weighed in on this latest offering from the high-profile fashionistas. “She must be cold-blooded,” one fan wrote about Censori’s revealing threads. “Her outfit is trash she need a new stylist,” another critic added.

Another X user seemed to believe Ye holds too much sway over Bianca’s style. “I don’t think she does this by her own choice,” they insisted.

One onlooker yearned for Ye to show as much skin as his wife. “When will @kanyewest and his wife go out on a date, both scantily dressed? Clearly, they don’t treat each other evenly,” they wrote.

However, one X user speculated that Ye might be quietly supporting his wife’s fashion choice under his baggy attire. “I’ll bet they’re wearing matching suits,” they wrote.

At this point, it really would break the internet for the duo to flip the script. Ye should sport a sheer lace body suit and Censori rock a baggy boxer’s sauna suit next time they go out for an ice cream cone. Now that would get the internet buzzing.