Bianca Censori Goes Braless in New Photoshoot, Draws Mixed Reaction From Fans

Kanye West just shared some braless pics of his wife Bianca Censori on Instagram, stirring up a cocktail of emotions among fans.

In a cheeky Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 13, the seasoned rapper showcased Bianca’s fab ensemble: a rosy pink top, chic white lace leggings, and killer matching high heels. The top sported dainty white bows up front and a sassy criss-cross tie-up at the back.

During the photoshoot, Kanye skillfully captured various shots of Bianca. In some frames, the architect gazed distantly, seemingly acknowledging the presence of the photographer.

At times, she gracefully turned to showcase the intricate details of her outfit from the rear. Subsequently, the images from the shoot were shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans Take to Social Media to Weigh in on Bianca Censori’s Braless Look

Of course, fans flooded X with their thoughts over the braless Bianca Censori. “I really enjoy this,” one wordsmith noted. “She’s insanely beautiful,” another user gushed.

However, not everyone was impressed with yet another display of skin from Censori. “Lol that’s the most she’s worn in months,” one X user quipped. “These people are so full of themselves and dress up in overpriced clown crap,” another X user added.

“So he just married a younger Kim Kardashian, and posting pictures of it. Tacky. Tired of it Kanye,” a beleaguered user fumed.

Still, other onlookers feel that something is off about Bianca Censori’s braless photoshoot. “She looks like a hostage,” one fan insisted. “I’m convinced she’s a robot,” another wrote.

Bianca Rocks Revealing Outfit on Outing With Mom

Meanwhile, Bianca Censori flaunted another edgy look while out with her mother in Los Angeles on Friday. She confidently showcased her legs in a bold ensemble, revealing a generous glimpse of side cleavage.

Alexandra, her mother, flew in from Australia this week to spend time with her daughter. The duo explored a cosmetics boutique in Chatsworth, situated on the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Bianca Censori combined a revealing dress with sheer knee-high socks and kitten-heel pumps. Her hair was sleekly styled in a wet look, a fashion trend she has been favoring often in the past few months.

Bianca Censori & Her Mom In Los Angeles Today♥️ pic.twitter.com/HQRP6QuNJt — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) March 16, 2024

However, her mother went with a more conservative outfit, donning a long black dress matched with wedge pumps. The duo appeared to be patiently anticipating the store’s opening. Exiting an SUV, they conversed with an associate by the entrance.

West and Censori, who exchanged vows in December 2022, have been turning heads with their increasingly daring public appearances. Of course, this is ironic coming from the veteran rapper.

Kanye gained attention by criticizing Kim Kardashian’s attire as too revealing during their marriage. However, the years have seemed to change Ye’s outlook on his spouse wearing revealing attire.