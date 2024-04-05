Bianca Censori Fans ‘Shocked’ by Resurfaced Video Amid ‘No Pants’ Year

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori’s outfit choices may be loud. But since going public with the hip-hop mogul, she has remained relatively quiet.

She’s not super active on social media. She also doesn’t do interviews, and for the most part, avoids eye contact with others while she is out in public. It has even caused some to ponder if she has free will in her marriage.

Especially after Kanye declared she would wear no pants in 2024 back in January.

Fans Shocked After Hearing Censori’s Voice

So, fans were shocked when a video resurfaced of the Yeezy Architect giving a lecture as fans got to hear what she sounded like for the first time.

Censori opened the lecture with a quotation from Alberto Caeiro that read, “To eat a fruit is to know its meaning.”

“We invite you to allow these words to linger in your mind as we present our ideology to you,” she added with a noted Australian accent before beginning her lecture.

Of course, fans did not hold back after hearing her speak for the first time

“She’s smart and beautiful. Why would she ruin her rep by being with such a crazy man?” one person asked in the Instagram comment section of the video.

“They are actually just trying to bring a new wave of style or fashion in. They are testing it on the public. Y’all thought Yeezys were ugly until they hit. Let’s be honest,” another added.

Lo and behold, Bianca Censori has a voice, and — despite current criticisms — she wasn't afraid to use it long before her nearly nude outings with Kanye West started stealing the spotlight.#biancacensori pic.twitter.com/9uvIilmjBM — American Celebrity News (@acnofficial) March 28, 2024

Kanye West Calls Out Kim Kardashian

Kanye West was married to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian for eight years before they got divorced in 2022. But the superstar couple did have three kids together (North, Saint, and Chicago). So naturally, they have to maintain some type of amicable relationship.

But Kanye Was anything but amicable with his ex-wife on social media recently. The “Graduation” rapper showed disdain for, Sierra Canyon, the school Kardashian has chosen for their children to attend.

“Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now. It’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,” he wrote.

For reference, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James attended the institution. So did Heaven Hart, the daughter of Hollywood superstar, Kevin Hart