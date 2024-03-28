Bianca Censori Fans ‘Shocked’ After Hearing Her Voice for the First Time

The internet is abuzz after footage of fashionista Bianca Censori speaking during a Yeezy meeting made the rounds. The trained architect has faced intense public scrutiny for her bold fashion choices out with her husband Kayne West in recent months. However, fans paused when footage of her speaking at the 2022 CFS Summit in Paris surfaced on Reddit on Tuesday.

Bianca Censori opened with, “I’m an architectural designer from Melbourne, Australia. I currently reside in Los Angeles and I’m a lead architectural designer at Yeezy.” Her Australian accent is subtle with a bit of Los Angeles-style vocal fry in the throwback video.

“In my time there, I’ve had the pleasure of being able to work with designers like James Turrell, Valerio Olgiati, and Vincent Van Duyson. My passion for architecture lies in fabrication,” she continued. “Conceptualizing the future of built space, and exploring the bridge between the physical and the meta,” she says before the clip ends.

Fans React on Social Media Upon Hearing Bianca Censori’s Voice

Surprised Reddit users swiftly responded upon hearing Censori speak for the first time. “It’s wild that this is the first time hearing her voice,” one Reddit user wrote. I’ve seen more parts of that body that I have some people I’ve slept with, but that’s the first I’ve ever heard her talk??”,” they added.

Some fans were stunned to learn that the normally mute social media darling had such a “normal” voice. “Oh, she sounds normal. The LA valley girl uptalk has gotten to her a bit, but aside from that she sounds normal,” another Reddit user noted. “I really wasn’t prepared for her voice. There’s nothing wrong with it, but idk, I guess I thought she’d sound different? I’m not even sure what I was expecting tbh,” another stunned fan wrote.

One Reddit couldn’t help but notice how Bianca seemed to outshine Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian. “This is exactly what Kim said was her design inspiration… architecture,” they wrote. “lmao she literally can’t even spell architecture,” another Reddit user quipped about Kim.

Following his split with Kim Kardashian in 2021, West enlisted Censori as his architectural designer. Their relationship blossomed, culminating in marriage in December 2022, merely a month after West finalized his divorce from Kardashian.

Of course, Ye and Censori have been catching attention with their fashion choices in public. She was seen in a thong bikini while getting ice cream and turned heads at the Cheesecake Factory with Kanye West in neon tights and a bandeau top.