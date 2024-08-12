bianca-censori-does-steamy-dance-at-party-with-kanye-west-in-new-video

Kanye West enjoyed double doses of sultry shenanigans while partying with his wife, Bianca Censori, as she danced with a handsy lady.

In widely circulated footage, Censori was dancing for Ye as he spun the decks at a lively weekend party. However, while the veteran rapper spun his tight science, another guest appeared unable to take her eyes (and hands) off the Australian fashionista.

Of course, footage of Bianca Censori busting a move and dancing alongside Kanye found its way to X (formerly Twitter).

BIANCA CENSORI SHAKING IT ALL IN VULTURES PARTY LAST NIGHT 🔥🔥



Bianca didn’t flinch as her new girl pal settled in, playfully grabbing her rotund rump and giving her hips, back, and arms the kind of attention that would make a massage therapist green with envy.

Bianca Censori’s Dance at Kanye’s Party was Surprisingly PG-13

Taking in the footage, it’s tough not to imagine how X-rated the scene would’ve been had Bianca been wearing her usual barely-there threads. However, the former Yeezy architect was modestly dressed (by her standards). This made for a steamy, yet PG-13 affair.

However, Censori lovers searching for skin need not worry. Bianca was much more revealing alongside her sister on Instagram today.

The 29-year-old showcased a torn brown shirt in a post alongside her sister, Angelica. The distressed style offered minimal coverage on her lower half, accentuating her voluptuous figure.

Bianca styled her hair in a sleek knot and showcased a radiant makeup look featuring nude lipstick and a generous application of bronzer. The fashion-forward trendsetter completed her outfit with striking black heels, adhering to her signature minimalistic jewelry style, adorned only with a simple row of stud earrings.

Little sister Angelina donned a pair of white Miu Miu underwear featuring a nude waistband, channeling her older sibling. She complemented her look with a snug white baby tee and black boots, allowing her brunette hair to cascade down for the photo.

Of course, denizens of Instagram gushed at the sight of the Censori sisters strutting their sultry wares.

One fan harkened back to former Ye flame Kim Kardashian, writing: “breaking the internet,” in the comments. “Adopt me,” another fan pleaded. “Literal goddesses,’ a third fan figuratively wrote.

Meanwhile, the Censori sisters’ proud mama, Alexandra Censori also chimed in. “My beautiful girls🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Alexandra’s gushing didn’t go unnoticed…

“They definitely get it from you! Such beautiful ladies all three of you are🔥❤️”, a fan wrote in response to Alexandra’s comment.