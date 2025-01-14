bianca-censori-bares-practically-everything-in-pic-by-husband-kanye-west

Kanye West briefly posted–and swiftly deleted–a jaw-dropping snap of wife Bianca Censori rocking what might just be history’s skimpiest bikini.

The 47-year-old rapper shared the strikingly provocative photo of his nubile partner, 30, leaving little to the imagination, with his over 20 million followers.

Censori slipped into a daringly small black string bikini, capturing a selfie that focused solely on her figure, leaving her face out of the frame.

The photo, briefly shared on Ye’s Instagram Stories, was swiftly removed shortly afterward. However, it quickly found its way to all corners of social media via eager fans.

Of course, this is just another in a long series of provocative images of Censori that West has shared with the world. Just last week, Ye gifted his followers with a video of his fashionista lover soaking in a bathtub on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

The black-and-white slow-motion video showed Censori nude in a bathtub, gazing into the camera before turning to an offscreen mirror and adjusting her wet hair. At one point, she seems to say something, but the muted audio adds an air of mystery around Ye’s much younger wife.

Behind her, a selection of self-care products is visible, illuminated by soft light from a nearby window.

“Happy Birthday Baby,” the “Gold Digger” hitmaker wrote alongside the footage.

While Kanye West and Bianca Censori Enjoy Lavish Vacations, Ye’s Children are Dealing with the LA Wildfires

Meanwhile, as West reportedly enjoys an extended getaway with Censori across countries like Dubai, the Maldives, Japan, and China, his ex-wife and four children were forced to vacate their home due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

The Mirror reports that Kim Kardashian, Ye’s 44-year-old ex-wife, has evacuated her Hidden Hills mansion with the couple’s four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

While Kardashian has been caring for their children during the crisis, reports suggest that Kanye West has not spent time with them in several months. The last known sighting of Kanye with his kids was in September of last year, when the family participated in a Vultures 2 listening event in Haikou, China.

Of course, West may still be staying in touch with his children by phone. However, in Ye’s 2024 track “Gimme A Second 2,” the veteran rapper hinted at a troubled relationship with his oldest daughter, North.

“My oldest said, ‘Daddy not going to Heaven’ Treat me like a deadbeat, said I wasn’t present,” he rapped at one point.

It seems Ye is aware that he’s an absent father at times. Hopefully, he will return stateside to offer his support soon.