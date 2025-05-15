Bianca Censori and Lookalike Sister Turn Heads in Bold New Photos

Bianca Censori’s lookalike sister Angelina seems to be following suit—or lack thereof—joining her in daring fashion choices alongside Kanye West.

In a new video shared by The Daily Mail, the sultry sisters were seen dressed in similarly daring outfits, while the 47-year-old rapper appeared to be directing them during a provocative photo or video shoot in Mallorca.

The original video was credited to X, though the publication did not disclose the account that initially shared it when they republished a series of screenshots. The images featured Bianca, 30, wearing a bodysuit that covered most of her front but left little to the imagination from the back. The outfit was held together by thin leather straps, showcasing her nearly bare backside. She paired the daring look with thigh-high boots and completed it with her signature accessory of the moment—a long, dark wig.

Her younger sister, said to be 28 years old, also opted for a bold look, wearing a similar-style brassiere paired with dark bottoms.

Meanwhile, while his bride and her sister turned heads in barely-there outfits, Ye stuck to his signature “dad at a barbecue” vibe, rocking an oversized black jacket, black pants, and a khaki green cap.

In the screenshots published by The Daily Mail, Bianca was seen straddling her husband while her younger sister watched nearby.

Ye Made a Bold Confession About His Love Life With Bianca Censori in His Latest Track

Meanwhile, in his latest controversial video and track, “Heil Hitler (Hooligan Version),” West delivers provocative lyrics referencing his wife performing intimate acts on him, while also describing himself as a ‘cuck’—a term often associated with men whose partners are unfaithful.

The song has gained significant popularity on X, the platform owned by Elon Musk. Musk sparked controversy in January during his speech celebrating the second Trump inauguration, where he concluded with a gesture widely interpreted by many as a Nazi salute.

Platforms like Spotify and SoundCloud have taken steps to remove the song.