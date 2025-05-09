Kanye West Makes Wild Admission About His Love Life with Bianca Censori in New Song

Kanye West dropped a shocking confession about his sex life with wife Bianca Censori while debuting the music video for yet another controversial new track.

Videos by Suggest

West, who has faced significant backlash in recent months for posting inflammatory anti-Semitic content on X, shared a clip from the disgustingly titled track “Heil Hitler (Hooligan Version).” The video featured a group of shirtless Black men clad in animal skins, proclaiming their admiration for Adolf Hitler.

Disturbing imagery aside, Ye goes on to make bold claims about his sex life with his 30-year-old fashionista wife.

In his lyrics, West referred to himself as a “cuck,” a term used to describe men aroused by their partners engaging in affairs. He also not so subtly alluded to Censori performing a sexual act on him.

‘Guess I am a cuck, I love when people f*** on my b****’, ” the 47-year-old rapper spits in the track. ”She reaching down in my pants. She got the world in her hands,” the wordsmith adds of his current bride.

Kanye West Also Opines on His Ongoing Child Custody Issues in the Controversial New Track

The veteran rapper also criticized his ex, Kim Kardashian, over their co-parenting arrangements, alleging he has been denied access to their four children. In the track, West controversially stated that his custody battle led him to align with Nazi ideologies.

“With all of my money and fame I still don’t get to see my children / [Folks] see my Twitter but they don’t see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah b****, I’m the villain,” Ye rhymes in the track.

The song includes the repeated lyric “[N-word], heil Hitler” a total of 15 times. Additionally, Ye reflects on his controversial social media posts, which resulted in temporary bans from multiple platforms, including X. Referencing these incidents in the track, he sings, “They don’t understand the things I say on Twitter.”

Perhaps on purpose, West released the song on VE Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II combat against Nazi Germany in Europe.