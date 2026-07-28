Netflix Is Removing a Major ABC Show

Say goodbye to your comfort binge… a classic ABC show that’s been keeping aging millennials and boomers equally nostalgic is leaving Netflix soon.

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Netflix is pulling the plug on Home Improvement in just a few days. That’s right, the iconic 90s sitcom that turned Tim Allen into America’s favorite grunting handyman and made Jonathan Taylor Thomas the poster boy of every middle schooler’s bedroom wall is officially getting the axe. Whether you tuned in for the “More Power!” catchphrases or JTT’s floppy hair, the clock is ticking on your last chance to relive the glory days.

Home Improvement first hit ABC screens on September 17, 1991, with Allen playing Tim Taylor, a lovable yet gloriously accident-prone TV host trying to raise three boys alongside his wife Jill in the suburbs. The show ran for eight seasons and 204 episodes, consistently landing in Nielsen’s top 10.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Image

Sadly, Netflix is yanking Home Improvement on August 1st. So if you want to catch a few more episodes of suburban chaos and power tool disasters, start streaming now… the clock runs out at the end of the month.

Why ‘Home Improvement’ Won’t Be On Netflix Much Longer

Turns out, Disney isn’t exactly known for sharing its toys… licensing agreements mean Disney shows typically stick around on Netflix for just 18 months before heading back to the vault (or their own streaming platforms). So blame the mouse, not the platform, for yanking Tim Taylor’s toolbelt off your screen.

Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

That said, Tim Taylor isn’t going anywhere; he’s just moving to a different garage. Home Improvement will continue to stream on Disney+, so boomers chasing their next tool disaster fix and anyone still holding a torch for Jonathan Taylor Thomas can breathe a sigh of relief.

The show lives on, just under the House of Mouse’s roof now.