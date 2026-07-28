Jeff Probst Makes Huge ‘Survivor’ Announcement

Longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst recently made a big announcement about the reality TV show’s future.

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In an Instagram post last month, Probst revealed he is teaming up with Paramount Animation for a Survivor animated film.

“I’m so excited to be teaming up with Paramount Animation to bring you Survivor like you’ve never seen it before,” he stated. “In the animal kingdom!”



He then shared, “This will be an all-out comedy with animals competing for the chance to be crowned the sole Survivor. Let’s go!!!!”

Probst further shared in the video, “Setting it in the world of animals gives us a whole new playground. It’s still everything we love about Survivor – big personalities, funny characters, surprising alliances, competition, chaos – and of course, a lot of heart – but this time, the players aren’t human.

According to Variety, the animated film’s official synopsis reads, “Set on a remote and mystical island, animals from all around the globe compete for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be crowned the sole Survivor.”

In partnership with CBS, Paramount Animation will develop the film, with Probst serving as an executive producer.

Probst has been host of Survivor since the show premiered in 2000. The long-running show has 50 seasons.

Probst Recently Described ‘Survivor’ as a ‘Living Sociology Experiment’

During a recent interview with Interview magazine, Probst spoke about Survivor and how he describes the show.

I can’t give you an example, but I’ve always thought of Survivor as a living sociology experiment,” the show’s host stated. “You bring in a new group of people, you remove comfort and control, and you observe what happens.”

He then shared, “The goal for me is always the same. I’m trying to better understand who we are and why we behave the way we do. When you get 25 years of watching that, it can’t help but influence you in ways that aren’t necessarily something you can pinpoint.”

Prost further shared what really shocks him about the show. “

One of the things that really struck me is that over the course of being a witness to the journeys of other people over 25 years,” he said. “I was quietly shaping my own. It’s matured me in so many ways that I can’t separate Survivor from my own life anymore.”