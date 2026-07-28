dolly-parton-suffers-another-death-in-the-family

More than a year after her husband, Carl Dean, passed away, Dolly Parton suffered another death in her family.

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The country music legend’s older brother, Coy “Dener” Parton, passed away on July 23 at the age of 82. Denver and Dolly are two of 12 children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Robert Lee Parton. They were raised in Sevier County, Tennessee.

Denver was often referred to as a private individual. Taste of Country claimed he was “perhaps the most private” of the Parton family.

“Denver was a crane operator building bridges for years,” his obituary reads. “He was also a homestead farmer and an avid hunter.”

The singer’s older brother is survived by her as well as brother, Bobby Parton; sisters, Willadeene Buzzeo, Dolly Parton, Stella Parton; Cassie Griffith (Greg), Freida Parton, Rachel George (Eric), Laura Price (David); sister-in-law, Kay Parton. He is also survived by his daughters, Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton; grandson, Ian Parton, and fiancée Taylor York.

Denver was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Parton; father, Lee Parton; mother, Avie Lee Owens Parton; infant brother, Larry Parton; older brother, David Parton; younger brothers, Randy and Floyd Parton; niece, Tever Parton; brothers-in-law, Carl Dean and Ray Buzzeo.

Following the death of her other brother, Randy, Dolly said in a statement the Partons are a “family of faith.” She noted her family believed he was safe with God and other late family members who had “welcomed him with joy and open arms.”

Dolly’s Brother Passed Away Amidst Her Health Woes

Months before Denver’s death, Dolly spoke out about the long-running health woes she had been experiencing.

Parton shared on Instagram, “First, it’s concerning my health — and I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments, and I’m improving every day. Now, the bad news is that it’s gonna take me a little while before I’m up to stage performance level because some of the meds and treatments make me a little swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say.”

Dolly further shared that she couldn’t be “dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels.” Therefore, it’s going to take some time for her to recover. She also detailed her kidney struggles.

“I’ve told you before that I’ve always had problems with my kidney stones,” she explained. “Lord, they dig more stones out of me a year than the rock quarry in Rockwood, Tenn. But seriously, my immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple of years, and they’re working real hard on rebuilding their strength.”

The country music legend then reflected on life since Dean’s death

“A lot of you have been concerned about me and Carl, and you were so great about that,” she said. “But after going through a year of firsts, I mean the holidays, and especially our wedding anniversary, and the date of his death, March 3, that was hard for me.”

She went on to thank fans, adding, “So, yes, from the bottom of my heart, I thank you; you have been a big part of my healing.”











