Influencer Chooses Medical Aid in Dying: Rebecca Luna Was 49

Rebecca Luna, a TikTok influencer who revealed she had young-onset Alzheimer’s disease, has passed away after choosing medical aid (MAID) to end her life. She was 49 years old.

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In a recent TikTok post on her account, Luna died on July 25.

“Rebecca passed away July 25th at approximately 1:15 p.m. surrounded by her loved ones,” the post reads. “Thank you for your support and privacy.”

The influencer first opened up about her Alzheimer’s diagnosis in April 2025. On her GoFundMe fundraiser website, Luna explained that she was an advocate of MAID.

“I’m 49 and I will be accessing MAID as my decline has come faster than I had hoped,” she explained. “Ive been a single mama (proudly) all my life so. My lovely followers suggested I do a go fund me for the end of life expenses.”

She then wrote, “So I don’t leave my loved ones behind with that responsibility ontop of their own grief. All blessings and well wishes are warmly appreciated and I love you all. I couldn’t have come this far without you.”

The announcement of Luna’s passing was also posted on the fundraiser website and featured a photo of her holding a loved one’s hand.

Luna Previously Scheduled Her MAID Appointment For August

On July 22, Luna announced that while she had her MAID appointment scheduled for August, she decided to move it up to July 25 at 10 a.m.

“Prior to the dates changing for the last year and a half has been legally and medically not my choice,” she pointed out. “But for the last two weeks, I’ve been making the decision.”

Luna further shared, “And it’s a hard decision to make, because I’m living in a body that doesn’t feel comfortable, safe, good, nothing. It feels terrible. And so the idea of waiting two weeks felt like too much.”

“This is when I get to prioritize myself,” she continued. “And I haven’t done that my whole life.”

Elsewhere in the update, Luna said she had been experiencing the pain throughout her life, and she had made peace with her situation.

“I’ve suffered enough,” she said. “But at the same time, the suffering has brought me to this place of ‘I really know who I am and I really know that I have a good f—ing heart.”

In her final message to her followers, Luna stated, “I hope if I leave this planet that’s the only thing I teach — and that’s the only thing that somebody gets something out of — is that you just need to act your way into loving yourself.”

“If I can do it, you can do it too,” she added.